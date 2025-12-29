photoDetails

Explore Sara Tendulkar’s transformative 2025 through her viral 12-photo Instagram recap. From her professional debut as the Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in January to receiving the Maharashtra CSR Heroes award in February, Sara has redefined the modern influencer. Her year was a masterclass in balancing high-fashion aesthetics with deep-rooted philanthropy, PCOS wellness advocacy, and global brand partnerships with Laneige. Whether she was traveling through Varanasi for spiritual clarity or sharing health tips in Vogue, Sara’s 2025 journey reflects a year of purpose, growth, and heartfelt family connections.