Shaheen Afridi Named New Capatin: All About Pakistan Pacer's Love Story With Shahid Afridi's Daughter - In Pics
Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been officially named the new Pakistan ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan after a key PCB meeting with coach Mike Hesson. The decision marks a major leadership shift ahead of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series 2025. Afridi, Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker since the 2023 World Cup, now shoulders the responsibility of reviving the team’s white-ball fortunes. Off the field, Shaheen’s heartwarming love story with Ansha Afridi, daughter of legend Shahid Afridi, continues to captivate fans, blending cricketing legacy, romance, and resilience in one of Pakistan’s most inspiring modern stories.
1. Shaheen Afridi Replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI Captain
In a significant leadership overhaul, Shaheen Afridi was appointed ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan after a PCB meeting led by coach Mike Hesson and chairman Mohsin Naqvi — signalling a new era in Pakistan cricket.
2. A Redemption Arc After T20I Captaincy Setback
After losing his T20I captaincy in 2024 following a tough series against New Zealand, Shaheen’s return as ODI skipper is a story of resilience, renewed faith, and redemption for Pakistan’s pace sensation.
3. Sparks Fly at Family Gatherings
Shaheen and Ansha Afridi’s love story began at family functions, where friendly exchanges turned into admiration, laying the foundation for a relationship rooted in respect and tradition.
4. A Bond Strengthened by Shared Values
Both families have deep cricketing roots, but what connected them most was shared values, humility, and mutual understanding, making their connection more than just a celebrity romance.
5. Shaheen’s Heartfelt Proposal Wins Hearts
Shaheen’s proposal to marry Ansha was as sincere as it was courageous — a moment that charmed fans across Pakistan, reflecting his loyalty both on and off the field.
6. Shahid Afridi’s Blessing Sealed the Union
Winning over Shahid Afridi’s blessing was the turning point. The former Pakistan captain proudly supported their relationship, seeing in Shaheen the same passion and integrity he values.
7. A Grand Wedding That Captivated Fans
Their wedding in early 2023 became a national event, trending across social media as fans celebrated the union of two cricket dynasties with heartfelt wishes and admiration.
8. Ansha’s Steadfast Support Through Shaheen’s Career
Ansha has been a pillar of strength, providing emotional balance amid Shaheen’s hectic cricket schedule, showing that behind every great cricketer is unwavering love and understanding.
9. Shared Dreams Beyond the Cricket Field
The couple envisions a life built on shared dreams — balancing family, faith, and personal growth while continuing to inspire millions as Pakistan’s most beloved young couple.
10. Love That Inspires Millions
Shaheen and Ansha’s story is a modern fairytale rooted in tradition, proving that true love transcends fame and pressure, standing strong through every challenge and triumph.
