Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974429https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shaheen-afridi-named-new-capatin-all-about-pakistan-pacers-love-story-with-shahid-afridis-daughter-in-pics-2974429
NewsPhotosShaheen Afridi Named New Capatin: All About Pakistan Pacer's Love Story With Shahid Afridi's Daughter - In Pics
photoDetails

Shaheen Afridi Named New Capatin: All About Pakistan Pacer's Love Story With Shahid Afridi's Daughter - In Pics

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been officially named the new Pakistan ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan after a key PCB meeting with coach Mike Hesson. The decision marks a major leadership shift ahead of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series 2025. Afridi, Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker since the 2023 World Cup, now shoulders the responsibility of reviving the team’s white-ball fortunes. Off the field, Shaheen’s heartwarming love story with Ansha Afridi, daughter of legend Shahid Afridi, continues to captivate fans, blending cricketing legacy, romance, and resilience in one of Pakistan’s most inspiring modern stories.

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shaheen Afridi Replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI Captain

1/13
1. Shaheen Afridi Replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI Captain

 

In a significant leadership overhaul, Shaheen Afridi was appointed ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan after a PCB meeting led by coach Mike Hesson and chairman Mohsin Naqvi — signalling a new era in Pakistan cricket.

Follow Us

2. A Redemption Arc After T20I Captaincy Setback

2/13
2. A Redemption Arc After T20I Captaincy Setback

 

After losing his T20I captaincy in 2024 following a tough series against New Zealand, Shaheen’s return as ODI skipper is a story of resilience, renewed faith, and redemption for Pakistan’s pace sensation.

Follow Us

3. Sparks Fly at Family Gatherings

3/13
3. Sparks Fly at Family Gatherings

 

Shaheen and Ansha Afridi’s love story began at family functions, where friendly exchanges turned into admiration, laying the foundation for a relationship rooted in respect and tradition.

Follow Us

4. A Bond Strengthened by Shared Values

4/13
4. A Bond Strengthened by Shared Values

 

Both families have deep cricketing roots, but what connected them most was shared values, humility, and mutual understanding, making their connection more than just a celebrity romance.

Follow Us

5. Shaheen’s Heartfelt Proposal Wins Hearts

5/13
5. Shaheen’s Heartfelt Proposal Wins Hearts

 

Shaheen’s proposal to marry Ansha was as sincere as it was courageous — a moment that charmed fans across Pakistan, reflecting his loyalty both on and off the field.

Follow Us

6. Shahid Afridi’s Blessing Sealed the Union

6/13
6. Shahid Afridi’s Blessing Sealed the Union

 

Winning over Shahid Afridi’s blessing was the turning point. The former Pakistan captain proudly supported their relationship, seeing in Shaheen the same passion and integrity he values.

Follow Us

7. A Grand Wedding That Captivated Fans

7/13
7. A Grand Wedding That Captivated Fans

 

Their wedding in early 2023 became a national event, trending across social media as fans celebrated the union of two cricket dynasties with heartfelt wishes and admiration.

Follow Us

8. Ansha’s Steadfast Support Through Shaheen’s Career

8/13
8. Ansha’s Steadfast Support Through Shaheen’s Career

 

Ansha has been a pillar of strength, providing emotional balance amid Shaheen’s hectic cricket schedule, showing that behind every great cricketer is unwavering love and understanding.

Follow Us

9. Shared Dreams Beyond the Cricket Field

9/13
9. Shared Dreams Beyond the Cricket Field

 

The couple envisions a life built on shared dreams — balancing family, faith, and personal growth while continuing to inspire millions as Pakistan’s most beloved young couple.

Follow Us

10. Love That Inspires Millions

10/13
10. Love That Inspires Millions

 

Shaheen and Ansha’s story is a modern fairytale rooted in tradition, proving that true love transcends fame and pressure, standing strong through every challenge and triumph.

 

Follow Us

11/13
Follow Us

12/13
Follow Us

13/13
Follow Us
Shaheen Afridi new ODI captainShaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad RizwanPakistan ODI captain 2025PCB announces new captainShaheen Afridi captaincy newsMohammad Rizwan sacked as Pakistan captainShaheen Afridi leadership rolePakistan cricket latest updatesShaheen Afridi ODI captain announcementShaheen Afridi vs Mohammad RizwanPCB decision on Pakistan captainPakistan vs South Africa ODI series 2025Shaheen Afridi captain debutPakistan cricket team changesMike Hesson Pakistan coach newsShaheen Afridi cricket careerShaheen Afridi latest newsPakistan captain 2025 updateShaheen Afridi performance statsShaheen Afridi wickets recordShaheen Afridi love storyShaheen Afridi Ansha Afridi weddingShaheen Afridi wife Ansha AfridiShahid Afridi daughter marriageShaheen and Ansha Afridi photosShaheen Afridi family lifeShaheen Afridi marriage photos viralShaheen Afridi relationship newsPakistan cricket romance storyShaheen Afridi personal life news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend
Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend? Meet Gorgeous Influencer Juhi Bhatt, The Woman Rumoured To Be Dating BeerBiceps After His Split With Nikki Sharma
camera icon7
title
Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar
camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Celebrating Diwali Alone? 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Diwali For The Perfect Vibes
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 20- 26: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice