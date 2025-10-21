photoDetails

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been officially named the new Pakistan ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan after a key PCB meeting with coach Mike Hesson. The decision marks a major leadership shift ahead of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series 2025. Afridi, Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker since the 2023 World Cup, now shoulders the responsibility of reviving the team’s white-ball fortunes. Off the field, Shaheen’s heartwarming love story with Ansha Afridi, daughter of legend Shahid Afridi, continues to captivate fans, blending cricketing legacy, romance, and resilience in one of Pakistan’s most inspiring modern stories.