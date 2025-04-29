Shahid Afridi Sparks Outrage: Blames Indian Army After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Faces Strong Replies from Shikhar Dhawan, Danesh Kaneria
Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi stirred controversy by blaming the Indian Army for security failures and accusing India of unjustly targeting Pakistan. Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Afridi mocked Indian media and questioned the credibility of Indian cricketers who blamed Pakistan without proof. His remarks sparked a strong backlash from Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Danish Kaneria, who criticized Afridi for his baseless comments. Meanwhile, India has responded to the attack by sealing borders, expelling Pakistani nationals, and terminating the Indus Waters Treaty.
1. Shahid Afridi Blames Indian Army for Pahalgam Attack
Shahid Afridi directly accused the Indian Army of failing to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack, calling them "useless" despite their heavy deployment in Kashmir — igniting major backlash.
2. Claims India Unfairly Blames Pakistan for Every Incident
Afridi alleged that India habitually blames Pakistan for any untoward incident, reinforcing an ongoing narrative without evidence, especially after tragic attacks like the one in Pahalgam.
3. "Even Firecrackers Blamed on Pakistan," Mocks Afridi
In a sarcastic jibe, Afridi said, “Even if a firecracker bursts in India, Pakistan gets blamed,” ridiculing India’s immediate reaction and questioning the credibility of such accusations.
4. Afridi Slams Indian Media for "Bollywood-Style Sensationalism"
Afridi criticized the Indian media for sensationalizing news, likening their coverage of the Pahalgam incident to a Bollywood drama, and accusing them of emotional, evidence-less reporting.
5. Targets Former Indian Cricketers for Baseless Allegations
Without taking names, Afridi accused former Indian cricketers of irresponsibly blaming Pakistan without proof, urging them to maintain the dignity befitting their legendary statuses.
6. Challenges India to Produce Solid Proof Against Pakistan
In a bold move, Afridi challenged the Indian government to present undeniable proof linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack, asserting that mere allegations damage diplomatic ties.
7. References Past "Proof" Episodes to Defend Pakistan
Afridi humorously referenced past incidents where captured Pakistani personnel were allegedly treated cordially by India, claiming that prior "proofs" are still held by Pakistan.
8. Afridi's Daughter Aqsa Afridi’s Engagement Grabs Attention Amid Controversy
While Afridi dominated headlines for his political remarks, his daughter Aqsa Afridi's engagement to Shaheen Shah Afridi also captured public attention, intertwining cricket and personal news.
9. Shikhar Dhawan Reminds Afridi of India's Victory in Kargil War
Responding sharply, Shikhar Dhawan reminded Afridi of Pakistan’s defeat in the 1999 Kargil War, suggesting Afridi focus on Pakistan’s development rather than baseless allegations.
10. Danish Kaneria Slams Afridi for Extremist Views
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria condemned Afridi’s comments, labeling him an extremist voice and calling for Indian media to boycott him for promoting divisive narratives.
Trending Photos