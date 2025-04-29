Shahid Afridi Sparks Outrage: Blames Indian Army After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Faces Strong Replies from Shikhar Dhawan, Danesh Kaneria

photoDetails

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi stirred controversy by blaming the Indian Army for security failures and accusing India of unjustly targeting Pakistan. Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Afridi mocked Indian media and questioned the credibility of Indian cricketers who blamed Pakistan without proof. His remarks sparked a strong backlash from Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Danish Kaneria, who criticized Afridi for his baseless comments. Meanwhile, India has responded to the attack by sealing borders, expelling Pakistani nationals, and terminating the Indus Waters Treaty.