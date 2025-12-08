Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2993445https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shakib-al-hasan-reverses-retirement-meet-umme-ahmed-shishir-the-woman-who-stands-behind-bangladesh-star-in-pics-2993445
NewsPhotosShakib Al Hasan Reverses Retirement: Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, The Woman Who Stands Behind Bangladesh Star - In Pics
photoDetails

Shakib Al Hasan Reverses Retirement: Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, The Woman Who Stands Behind Bangladesh Star - In Pics

Shakib Al Hasan stepping back from retirement has once again pushed his personal life into the spotlight, especially the woman who has stood firmly beside him through every controversy, comeback, and career milestone. Her story blends intelligence, charm, resilience, and quiet influence, making her one of the most searched personalities among cricket fans today.

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. A Serendipitous Meeting That Sparked a Love Story

1/20
1. A Serendipitous Meeting That Sparked a Love Story

 

Their journey began in England in 2010 when Shakib was on a county tour. Both stayed at the same hotel, and a chance encounter turned into a lifelong partnership filled with devotion and mutual respect.

Follow Us

2. A Childhood Split Across Two Worlds

2/20
2. A Childhood Split Across Two Worlds

 

Born in Narayanganj in 1989, Shishir moved to the USA at the age of ten. Growing up in the West shaped her personality, confidence, and worldview, which later added depth to her public persona.

Follow Us

3. A Strong Academic Foundation in Software Engineering

3/20
3. A Strong Academic Foundation in Software Engineering

 

Shishir studied Computer Science at the University of Minnesota. Her academic achievements created an identity beyond being a cricketer’s wife, adding intellectual glamour to her public image.

Follow Us

4. Long-Distance Love That Stood the Test of Time

4/20
4. Long-Distance Love That Stood the Test of Time

 

Their relationship began while they were in different continents. Despite the distance, they nurtured the bond carefully and privately for three years before making it official.

Follow Us

5. A Marriage That Captured National Headlines

5/20
5. A Marriage That Captured National Headlines

 

Shakib and Shishir tied the knot on December 12, 2012, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding became one of the most talked-about events in Bangladesh cricket circles.

Follow Us

6. A Support System During Shakib’s Toughest Phases

6/20
6. A Support System During Shakib’s Toughest Phases

 

From controversies to injuries to temporary suspensions, Shishir has been widely acknowledged as Shakib’s strongest pillar, guiding him emotionally during difficult periods in his career.

Follow Us

7. A Graceful Presence at Major Cricketing Events

7/20
7. A Graceful Presence at Major Cricketing Events

 

Fans have often spotted Shishir cheering for Shakib during ICC tournaments, BPL matches, and overseas tours. Her presence adds warmth and relatability to Shakib’s high-pressure world.

Follow Us

8. A Protective Moment That Went Viral in 2014

8/20
8. A Protective Moment That Went Viral in 2014

 

Shakib’s confrontation with a misbehaving individual who made inappropriate comments about Shishir became a defining moment, showcasing the couple’s deep commitment to each other.

Follow Us

9. A Devoted Mother to Three Adorable Children

9/20
9. A Devoted Mother to Three Adorable Children

 

The couple shares three children, born in 2015, 2020, and 2021. Parenthood brought new meaning to their relationship and strengthened their family dynamic.

Follow Us

10. A Balance Between Privacy and Public Fame

10/20
10. A Balance Between Privacy and Public Fame

 

Despite being married to a global star, Shishir maintains control over her personal space while still engaging with fans in a measured, thoughtful manner.

Follow Us

11. A Modeling Career That Added New Layers to Her Image

11/20
11. A Modeling Career That Added New Layers to Her Image

 

Her journey into modeling showcased her versatility. With brand collaborations, photoshoots, and endorsements, she built a distinct professional identity.

Follow Us

12. A Powerful Social Media Presence

12/20
12. A Powerful Social Media Presence

 

With over two million Instagram followers, Shishir commands influence with her lifestyle posts, family moments, elegant fashion choices, and heartfelt updates.

Follow Us

13. A Blend of Beauty, Intelligence, and Warmth

13/20
13. A Blend of Beauty, Intelligence, and Warmth

 

Shishir’s charm lies in her simplicity and poise. Fans admire her calm nature and her talent for staying grounded despite the spotlight.

Follow Us

14. A Silent Influence Behind Shakib’s Cricketing Comebacks

14/20
14. A Silent Influence Behind Shakib’s Cricketing Comebacks

 

During Shakib’s career breaks, Shishir was instrumental in helping him refocus. Her presence has often coincided with Shakib’s strongest returns to form.

Follow Us

15. A Woman Who Maintains Her Identity Beyond Celebrity

15/20
15. A Woman Who Maintains Her Identity Beyond Celebrity

 

Even with global attention, Shishir continues pursuing personal goals and nurturing her interests, which include tech, fitness, and creative pursuits.

Follow Us

16. A Bond Built on Mutual Respect and Shared Values

16/20
16. A Bond Built on Mutual Respect and Shared Values

 

The couple’s relationship reflects emotional maturity. Their compatibility stems from shared cultural roots blended with global exposure.

Follow Us

17. A Love Story That Fans Follow Like a Bestseller

17/20
17. A Love Story That Fans Follow Like a Bestseller

 

From their first meeting to their family life today, their story remains one of the most searched and shared narratives in Bangladesh cricket.

Follow Us

18. A Partner Who Navigates Fame With Remarkable Calm

18/20
18. A Partner Who Navigates Fame With Remarkable Calm

Life with a superstar cricketer often brings public scrutiny, but Shishir manages it with quiet dignity, choosing grace over noise.

Follow Us

19. A Modern Relationship That Blends Tradition and Progress

19/20
19. A Modern Relationship That Blends Tradition and Progress

Their marriage celebrates Bangladeshi values while embracing a modern dynamic, making them one of the most relatable cricket couples today.

Follow Us

20. A Key Influence in Shakib’s Retirement Reversal

20/20
20. A Key Influence in Shakib’s Retirement Reversal

Fans believe that Shishir’s steady support played a quiet but powerful role in Shakib’s bold decision to reverse retirement, proving once again that strong partnerships fuel great comebacks.

Follow Us
Shakib al hasan wifeUmme Ahmed ShishirShakib Al Hasan retirement reversalShakib Al Hasan love storyShakib Al Hasan marriagewho is Shakib Al Hasan wifeShishir biographyShishir educationShakib wife photosShakib wife InstagramBangladesh cricket coupleShakib familyShakib al Hasan childrenShakib and Shishir storyShishir modeling careerShakib wife backgroundShishir USA educationShakib Al Hasan personal lifeShakib Al Hasan family lifeShishir viral photosShakib relationship timelineShishir early lifeShakib wedding detailsShishir computer science degreeShakib Al Hasan trending newsShakib wife profileBangladeshi cricketer wifeShakib Al Hasan comebackShakib Al Hasan viral storyShakib Al Hasan news.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Australia Continue To Be On Top, England Slip To 7th, India And Pakistan At...
camera icon10
title
success story
India's Largest Airline: Meet The Man Behind Who Built No.1 Air Service With 2,200 Daily Flights And Over 130 Destinations; Check Education, Achievements And Net Worth, He is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Meet Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Ind vs SA
Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 8- 14: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice