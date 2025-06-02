Shane Watson To Wriddhiman Saha: 9 Highest Individual Scores In IPL Finals
The IPL Final is where pressure peaks, and only the best thrive under the spotlight. Over the years, several batters have delivered heroic performances in the title clash, etching their names into history with breathtaking knocks. Here's a look at the 9 highest individual scores in IPL finals, featuring some of the most memorable innings ever played in the tournament.
Shane Watson – 117 (CSK)
Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 in the 2018 IPL final remains the highest individual score in a final. Chasing 179, the CSK opener produced a masterclass, hitting 11 fours and 8 sixes. His ton powered Chennai Super Kings to their third IPL title in style.
Wriddhiman Saha - 115 (PBKS)
Wriddhiman Saha stunned everyone with a sensational 115 not out in the 2014 final. His century came off just 55 balls and included 10 fours and 8 sixes. Despite his brilliance, PBKS lost to KKR in a close contest.
Murali Vijay - 95 (CSK)
Murali Vijay played a pivotal role in CSK’s 2011 title win with a blazing 95 off 52 balls. His aggressive start laid the foundation for Chennai’s 205-run total, which proved too much for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Manish Pandey – 94 (KKR)
In the same final where Saha struck a century, Manish Pandey stole the show with a 50-ball 94. His counter-attacking innings helped Kolkata Knight Riders chase down 200 and lift their second IPL title.
Manvinder Bisla - 89 (KKR)
Bisla’s surprise heroics in the 2012 final helped KKR clinch their first IPL trophy. He smashed 89 off 48 balls while chasing a steep target set by CSK. His fearless knock remains one of the most underrated in IPL history.
Faf du Plessis – 86 (CSK)
Faf du Plessis played a key role in CSK's 2021 title win with an 86-run knock in the final. His composure and strokeplay helped Chennai post a big total against KKR, securing their fourth title.
Shane Watson – 80 (CSK)
Watson once again starred in an IPL final, this time scoring 80 not out in 2019. Despite suffering cramps, he kept CSK in the hunt till the last over, though Mumbai Indians ultimately edged the thriller by 1 run.
Chris Gayle – 76 (RCB)
Known for his power hitting, Chris Gayle scored a rapid 76 in the 2016 final for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unfortunately, RCB couldn’t chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s target, and Gayle’s effort went in vain.
Sai Sudharsan – 76 (GT)
Sai Sudharsan showcased remarkable maturity in the 2023 final, scoring 76 off 47 balls for Gujarat Titans. His innings provided a solid platform, but CSK ultimately chased down the target in a rain-hit thriller.
