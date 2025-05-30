photoDetails

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Shashank Singh is making headlines both for his stellar IPL 2025 performances and his personal life. The 33-year-old batting all-rounder, known for his explosive play, recently made waves by predicting PBKS's top-2 finish in a podcast—an outcome that came true after their win over Mumbai Indians. Fans are now curious about his personal life, especially his relationship with girlfriend Mehak, who is often seen supporting him at matches. The couple reportedly met long ago and have been together for years. Despite maintaining privacy, Shashank and Mehak’s bond has caught public attention and sparked online buzz.