NewsPhotosShashank Singh's Rumored Girlfriend: All You Need To Know About Punja Kings Star Batsman's Love Life With Girlfriend Mehak - In Pics
Shashank Singh's Rumored Girlfriend: All You Need To Know About Punja Kings Star Batsman's Love Life With Girlfriend Mehak - In Pics

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Shashank Singh is making headlines both for his stellar IPL 2025 performances and his personal life. The 33-year-old batting all-rounder, known for his explosive play, recently made waves by predicting PBKS's top-2 finish in a podcast—an outcome that came true after their win over Mumbai Indians. Fans are now curious about his personal life, especially his relationship with girlfriend Mehak, who is often seen supporting him at matches. The couple reportedly met long ago and have been together for years. Despite maintaining privacy, Shashank and Mehak’s bond has caught public attention and sparked online buzz.

Updated:May 30, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
1. Shashank Singh’s Girlfriend Is Named Mehak—and She’s Gorgeous

1/20
1. Shashank Singh’s Girlfriend Is Named Mehak—and She’s Gorgeous

Shashank’s girlfriend is Mehak, a stunning and glamorous woman who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite herself. Social media can’t stop talking about her dazzling looks and elegant presence.

2. The Couple First Met at a Private Gathering, Say Reports

2/20
2. The Couple First Met at a Private Gathering, Say Reports

While they haven’t publicly revealed the exact location, sources suggest the two met at a mutual friend’s gathering—a love story that started in low light and laughter.

3. Shashank Declared PBKS Will Finish Top-2—He Delivered

3/20
3. Shashank Declared PBKS Will Finish Top-2—He Delivered

In a now-viral podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shashank boldly predicted Punjab Kings would finish in the top-2 of IPL 2025. After their May 26 win over MI, he proved the doubters wrong.

4. Spotted Together Publicly for the First Time

4/20
4. Spotted Together Publicly for the First Time

Despite being low-key about their relationship, Shashank and Mehak were recently seen together—fueling headlines and giving fans a glimpse into the cricketer’s personal life.

5. Mehak Regularly Cheers from the Stands

5/20
5. Mehak Regularly Cheers from the Stands

Mehak is not just a girlfriend—she’s a stadium regular, often seen passionately cheering for Shashank during IPL matches. Her presence is becoming a lucky charm for PBKS fans.

6. The Couple Has Been Dating for Several Years

6/20
6. The Couple Has Been Dating for Several Years

Far from a fleeting romance, Mehak and Shashank have reportedly been together for a long time, building a strong and private relationship behind the scenes.

7. Mehak Publicly Called Shashank Her ‘Favorite Player’

7/20
7. Mehak Publicly Called Shashank Her ‘Favorite Player’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mehak revealed Shashank is not just her partner but also her favorite cricketer—a sweet moment that won hearts online.

8. She Was Seen with RJ Mahvash During PBKS Matches

8/20
8. She Was Seen with RJ Mahvash During PBKS Matches

Mehak was recently spotted cheering alongside RJ Mahvash, rumored girlfriend of Yuzvendra Chahal. The two set social media buzzing with their stadium presence.

9. Shashank Singh’s Insta Fame Is Soaring

9/20
9. Shashank Singh’s Insta Fame Is Soaring

With over 276K Instagram followers, Shashank’s online presence is booming, thanks in part to his love life and on-field heroics. Fans want more of “Shashank-Mehak” moments!

 

