Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, an Abu Dhabi-based executive, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sophie, originally from Ireland, has an impressive background in marketing and management and currently works at Northern Trust Corporation. The couple first appeared together during the Champions Trophy 2025, sparking speculation later confirmed by Dhawan. This is his first public relationship after divorcing Ayesha Mukherjee in 2023. Sophie has a growing social media presence, and fans have shown overwhelming support. Dhawan also hinted at the relationship during a public event, saying he's now more mature in handling love and life.
