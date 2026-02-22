Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine: Ivory bridal look & viral wedding pics steal spotlight

photoDetails

Shikhar Dhawan’s wedding to Sophie Shine in Delhi NCR has captured nationwide attention, blending celebrity interest, cross-cultural romance, and evolving bridal fashion trends. Viral images from the intimate ceremony highlight Sophie’s ivory lehenga and Dhawan’s royal sherwani, reflecting modern wedding aesthetics gaining popularity across urban India. Beyond personal milestones, the union has sparked discussions around pastel bridal palettes, minimalist groom styling, and private celebrity celebrations. With Dhawan’s cricket legacy and the couple’s global background driving search interest, this wedding is poised to influence 2026 bridal trends and remain a high-engagement lifestyle and sports crossover story.