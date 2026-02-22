Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3019403https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shikhar-dhawan-marries-sophie-shine-ivory-bridal-look-viral-wedding-pics-steal-spotlight-3019403
NewsPhotosShikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine: Ivory bridal look & viral wedding pics steal spotlight
photoDetails

Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine: Ivory bridal look & viral wedding pics steal spotlight

Shikhar Dhawan’s wedding to Sophie Shine in Delhi NCR has captured nationwide attention, blending celebrity interest, cross-cultural romance, and evolving bridal fashion trends. Viral images from the intimate ceremony highlight Sophie’s ivory lehenga and Dhawan’s royal sherwani, reflecting modern wedding aesthetics gaining popularity across urban India. Beyond personal milestones, the union has sparked discussions around pastel bridal palettes, minimalist groom styling, and private celebrity celebrations. With Dhawan’s cricket legacy and the couple’s global background driving search interest, this wedding is poised to influence 2026 bridal trends and remain a high-engagement lifestyle and sports crossover story.

Updated:Feb 22, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Ivory bridal lehenga breaks tradition

1/11
Ivory bridal lehenga breaks tradition

Sophie Shine chose an ivory lehenga instead of the classic red, signalling the rising popularity of pastel and neutral bridal palettes in modern Indian weddings. The soft floral embroidery added romance while maintaining traditional craftsmanship. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Floral embroidery creates garden-inspired elegance

2/11
Floral embroidery creates garden-inspired elegance

Coral, peach, and sage green motifs across the lehenga created a blooming garden effect, reflecting the growing preference for nature-inspired wedding aesthetics suited to daytime ceremonies and intimate venues. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Pearl-draped blouse adds couture drama

3/11
Pearl-draped blouse adds couture drama

Her high-neck blouse with cascading pearl strands doubled as jewellery, showcasing a couture trend where garment detailing replaces heavy accessories for a refined and contemporary bridal statement. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Fusion styling blends cultures seamlessly

4/11
Fusion styling blends cultures seamlessly

Mehndi-adorned hands and a maang tikka preserved Indian traditions, while soft waves and dewy makeup introduced Western styling influences, highlighting the evolving aesthetics of multicultural weddings. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Dhawan’s monochrome sherwani exudes royal minimalism

5/11
Dhawan’s monochrome sherwani exudes royal minimalism

Shikhar Dhawan opted for a white-on-white sherwani with tonal embroidery, reflecting a modern groom trend that prioritizes sophistication and texture over heavy embellishment. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Emerald mala adds heritage luxury

6/11
Emerald mala adds heritage luxury

The layered emerald necklace created a striking contrast against the ivory outfit, demonstrating how statement accessories can elevate minimalist groom attire with royal symbolism and visual depth. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Classic safa and kalgi complete regal look

7/11
Classic safa and kalgi complete regal look

A white turban with jewelled kalgi reinforced the Maharaja aesthetic, blending royal heritage with contemporary tailoring for a polished ceremonial appearance. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Intimate ceremony reflects celebrity wedding shift

8/11
Intimate ceremony reflects celebrity wedding shift

The private Delhi NCR celebration highlights a growing trend among public figures choosing close-knit ceremonies focused on meaningful experiences rather than large public spectacles. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Guest-shared photos drive viral buzz

9/11
Guest-shared photos drive viral buzz

Images shared by Yuzvendra Chahal quickly spread across social media, illustrating how guest posts now shape public access and amplify celebrity wedding visibility online. Photo Credit - X  

Follow Us

Wedding sparks bridal trend inspiration for 2026

10/11
Wedding sparks bridal trend inspiration for 2026

The couple’s blend of pastel bridal wear, heritage styling, and minimalist elegance is likely to influence upcoming wedding seasons, especially among urban couples seeking modern yet culturally rooted aesthetics. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Shikhar Dhawan weddingSophie Shine bridal lookShikhar Dhawan marriage 2026Dhawan Sophie Shine photosDelhi NCR celebrity weddingivory bridal lehenga trendIndian cricketer wedding newsDhawan second marriage detailsSophie Shine lehenga designmodern Indian bridal fashioncelebrity wedding India 2026Shikhar Dhawan wife Sophie Shineivory lehenga bridal trend Indiacross cultural wedding IndiaDhawan wedding viral photosIndian groom sherwani trendsemerald mala groom lookpastel bridal lehenga trendcricket celebrity weddingsICC Champions Trophy Dhawan relationshipSophie Shine fashion styleintimate celebrity weddings Indiamodern groom fashion IndiaDelhi wedding celebrity newsDhawan retirement life updatesbridal fashion inspiration 2026multicultural wedding trendsIndian wedding pastel colorsShikhar Dhawan personal life newsviral celebrity wedding photos
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Sunday Watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Lunchbox to 120 Bahadur
camera icon7
title
air forces
World's most powerful Air Forces: India, US, Russia - who made it to the top 10? Check
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 best impact player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal and... check full list
camera icon11
title
top movies on netflix
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (February 21, 2026): Dhurandhar to Tere Ishk Mein - Check what's trending now
camera icon6
title
The 50
The 50: Meet the top 4 Finalists and their Educational qualifications — Who is the reported winner?