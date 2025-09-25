Shikhar Dhawan’s Love Story With Sophie Shine: From Dubai Meeting to Instagram Romance

photoDetails

english

2964276

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has found love again with Irish professional Sophie Shine, and their heartwarming relationship is winning fans worldwide. After his much-publicized divorce from Aesha Mukerji, Dhawan revealed his romantic journey with Sophie, starting from their first meeting in Dubai to adorable Instagram posts that confirmed their bond. Sophie, a corporate professional based in Abu Dhabi, was captivated by Dhawan’s “mischievous eyes,” while Dhawan cherishes her charm and elegance. Their love story reflects second chances, cross-cultural romance, and celebrity appeal, making Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s relationship one of the most talked-about cricket love stories today.