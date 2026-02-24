Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Sophie Shine: What she does for a living, real profession, job, education & financial success

photoDetails

Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan’s second wife, is an Irish corporate professional with global experience in financial services, consulting, and sports business management. Educated in Ireland, she built her career as a product consultant and later served as Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi. Reports indicate she now works as COO at Da One Sports, overseeing operations and partnerships. With an estimated net worth of ₹1–2 crore, Shine has established an independent professional identity. Her corporate leadership, international experience, and growing personal brand position her as a key figure in modern athlete business ecosystems and sports management ventures.