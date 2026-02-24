Advertisement
Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Sophie Shine: What she does for a living, real profession, job, education & financial success

Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan’s second wife, is an Irish corporate professional with global experience in financial services, consulting, and sports business management. Educated in Ireland, she built her career as a product consultant and later served as Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi. Reports indicate she now works as COO at Da One Sports, overseeing operations and partnerships. With an estimated net worth of ₹1–2 crore, Shine has established an independent professional identity. Her corporate leadership, international experience, and growing personal brand position her as a key figure in modern athlete business ecosystems and sports management ventures.

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1. Irish-born corporate professional with global experience

Sophie Shine was born in Ireland and built her career in international business environments, gaining exposure to European and Middle Eastern markets. Her cross-border experience strengthened her expertise in corporate strategy and global operations. Photo Credit - X

2. Education focused on business, marketing and analytics

She studied at Limerick Institute of Technology and Castletroy College, where she developed skills in marketing, management, and analytical decision-making, laying the foundation for a corporate career in consulting and financial services. Photo Credit - X

3. Started career as a product consultant in Europe

Shine began as a product consultant, advising firms on market positioning, product placement, and consumer targeting strategies. This early role helped her build expertise in business development and brand strategy. Photo Credit - X

4. Senior leadership role at Northern Trust Corporation

She reportedly served as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, a major financial services firm, where she handled client operations, financial processes, and corporate relationship management. Photo Credit - X

5. Transitioned from finance to sports business management

After gaining corporate leadership experience, Shine moved into sports business operations, reflecting a shift from financial services to athlete branding, partnerships, and business management within the sports ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

6. COO role at Da One Sports strengthens her sports industry profile

Reports suggest she currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Da One Sports, a venture linked to Dhawan’s business interests, where she oversees operations, partnerships, and strategic growth initiatives. Photo Credit - X

7. Estimated net worth reflects independent career success

Media estimates place Sophie Shine’s net worth at approximately ₹1–2 crore, derived from executive roles, consulting work, and leadership positions in corporate and sports business ventures. Photo Credit - X

8. Experience in UAE corporate sector boosted earnings potential

Her years working in Abu Dhabi’s financial services sector likely contributed significantly to her earnings and professional reputation in global corporate networks. Photo Credit - X

9. Social media presence enhances personal brand value

With a growing Instagram following, Shine shares travel, fitness, and lifestyle content, helping build a personal brand that complements sports management, influencer collaborations, and brand partnership opportunities. Photo Credit - X

10. Maintains professional identity beyond celebrity spotlight

Despite increased media attention after marrying Dhawan, Shine continues to be recognised for her corporate leadership and business expertise, reinforcing her identity as an independent professional rather than solely a celebrity spouse. Photo Credit - X

 

