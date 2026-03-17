Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine honeymoon: Maldives photos go viral, inside their romantic getaway

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Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s Maldives honeymoon photos have gone viral, offering fans a closer look at the cricketer’s new life chapter after his February 2026 wedding. From cycling over turquoise waters to surfing and romantic sunset moments, the visuals combine luxury travel, celebrity lifestyle, and emotional storytelling. The strong fan response highlights Dhawan’s enduring popularity beyond cricket. With high search demand around his second marriage and personal life, this story is trending across Google Discover and social platforms, reinforcing the growing appeal of athlete-driven lifestyle content and strengthening Dhawan’s evolving public image in the digital era.