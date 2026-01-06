Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Wedding: Date, Venue, Details - All You Need To Know

photoDetails

Shikhar Dhawan wedding news has emerged as a major talking point with reports confirming his February 2026 marriage to longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine. The ceremony, expected in Delhi-NCR, marks a fresh chapter after Dhawan’s 2023 divorce. Sophie Shine, an Irish corporate professional and head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, brings a grounded presence to the former cricketer’s life. Their relationship, first noticed during Champions Trophy 2025, has steadily grown away from the spotlight. As preparations continue quietly, the wedding symbolizes renewal, stability, and a new personal identity for Dhawan beyond cricket.