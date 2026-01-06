Advertisement
NewsPhotosShikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Wedding: Date, Venue, Details - All You Need To Know
Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Wedding: Date, Venue, Details - All You Need To Know

Shikhar Dhawan wedding news has emerged as a major talking point with reports confirming his February 2026 marriage to longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine. The ceremony, expected in Delhi-NCR, marks a fresh chapter after Dhawan’s 2023 divorce. Sophie Shine, an Irish corporate professional and head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, brings a grounded presence to the former cricketer’s life. Their relationship, first noticed during Champions Trophy 2025, has steadily grown away from the spotlight. As preparations continue quietly, the wedding symbolizes renewal, stability, and a new personal identity for Dhawan beyond cricket.

Updated:Jan 06, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
1. Shikhar Dhawan wedding date reportedly set for February 2026

1. Shikhar Dhawan wedding date reportedly set for February 2026

Multiple reports suggest the Shikhar Dhawan wedding will take place in the third week of February 2026 in Delhi-NCR, signalling a carefully planned private ceremony rather than a sudden announcement. Photo Credit: X

2. Wedding preparations already underway behind closed doors

2. Wedding preparations already underway behind closed doors

Sources indicate arrangements are in progress, though details remain guarded, reinforcing Dhawan’s intent to keep his marriage intimate despite high-profile guest expectations from cricket and Bollywood circles. Photo Credit: X

3. Sophie Shine brings a non-glam, corporate background

3. Sophie Shine brings a non-glam, corporate background

Unlike typical celebrity partners, Sophie Shine is an Irish professional with expertise in marketing and management, adding a grounded dimension to the Shikhar Dhawan marriage narrative. Photo Credit: X

4. Sophie currently heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

4. Sophie currently heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

Her leadership role in Dhawan’s philanthropic wing highlights a partnership extending beyond romance into shared social responsibility, shaping public perception of the upcoming wedding. Photo Credit: X

5. Relationship entered spotlight during Champions Trophy 2025

5. Relationship entered spotlight during Champions Trophy 2025

Public curiosity spiked when Sophie Shine appeared with Dhawan during Champions Trophy 2025, a moment that quietly confirmed their bond and set the stage for wedding speculation. Photo Credit: X

6. The couple reportedly met in Dubai years ago

6. The couple reportedly met in Dubai years ago

Their relationship reportedly began as a friendship in Dubai, evolving gradually, which explains the steady and low-key path leading to the Shikhar Dhawan wedding. Photo Credit: X

7. Dhawan’s second marriage after 2023 divorce

7. Dhawan’s second marriage after 2023 divorce

The wedding represents a new chapter following his divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee in 2023, adding emotional weight to why this marriage matters personally and publicly. Photo Credit: X

8. Sophie’s presence during IPL 2024 strengthened public visibility

8. Sophie’s presence during IPL 2024 strengthened public visibility

Her appearances during IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings subtly reinforced their long-term commitment, making the wedding announcement feel inevitable rather than surprising. Photo Credit: X

9. Ceremony expected to balance privacy and prominence

9. Ceremony expected to balance privacy and prominence

While star guests are likely, insiders suggest the wedding will avoid spectacle, a contrast that could redefine how celebrity cricketer weddings are covered. Photo Credit: X

 

10. Shikhar Dhawan wedding extends his story beyond cricket

10. Shikhar Dhawan wedding extends his story beyond cricket

As reported earlier, this wedding reshapes Dhawan’s public narrative from athlete to individual rebuilding life, a transition explored in our full analysis. Photo Credit: X

