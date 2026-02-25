Shikhar Dhawan to get Rs 5,70,00,000 from ex-wife Aesha Mukerji after getting married to Sophie Shine - Details inside
A Delhi family court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan’s ex-wife Aesha Mukerji to return approximately ₹5.7 crore, ruling that Australian property settlement orders cannot be enforced in India. The Patiala House Court directed repayment of proceeds from Australian property sales along with 9% interest and declared related financial agreements void after accepting claims of coercion and fraud. The judgment clarifies jurisdictional limits in cross-border matrimonial disputes and reinforces that foreign divorce rulings must align with Indian law to be enforceable. Legal experts say the decision may serve as an important precedent for international marriages involving Indian citizens.
1. Court Orders ₹5.7 Crore Repayment
A Delhi family court directed Aesha Mukerji to return approximately ₹5.7 crore to Shikhar Dhawan, marking a decisive financial ruling in their cross-border matrimonial dispute involving overseas property settlements. Photo Credit - X
2. Australian Property Sale Proceeds Included
The repayment includes AU $812,397.50 from the Berwick property and AU $82,000 retained from the Clyde North sale, both considered part of the contested settlement funds. Photo Credit - X
3. 9% Annual Interest Also Payable
The court ordered interest at 9% per annum on the recoverable amount from the date of filing the suit until full repayment, strengthening enforcement and ensuring financial restitution. Photo Credit - X
4. Australian Court Orders Not Enforceable in India
The judge ruled that Australian Family Court property settlement orders cannot be enforced in India when they conflict with domestic matrimonial law frameworks. Photo Credit - X
5. Global Asset Pooling Model Rejected
Australian law pools marital assets globally, but Indian matrimonial law does not recognise such frameworks, making enforcement incompatible with Indian legal principles. Photo Credit - X
6. Financial Agreements Declared Void
The court accepted Dhawan’s claim that financial agreements were executed under coercion, threat, and fraud, declaring the documents null and void. Photo Credit - X
7. Anti-Suit Injunction Blocked
Mukerji has been restrained from enforcing the Australian court’s anti-suit injunction and related directives against Dhawan within Indian jurisdiction. Photo Credit - X
8. Ex Parte Decree Issued
The court passed the order ex parte after the defendant did not appear, allowing the case to proceed based on Dhawan’s submissions and documentary evidence. Photo Credit - X
9. Jurisdictional Limits Clarified
The ruling reinforces that foreign matrimonial judgments must align with Indian law before enforcement, highlighting jurisdictional limits in international divorce disputes involving Indian citizens. Photo Credit - X
10. Precedent for Cross-Border Matrimonial Cases
Legal experts say the verdict may influence future cross-border divorce disputes, especially those involving overseas property settlements and conflicting matrimonial frameworks. Photo Credit - X
