Shikhar Dhawan to get Rs 5,70,00,000 from ex-wife Aesha Mukerji after getting married to Sophie Shine - Details inside

A Delhi family court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan’s ex-wife Aesha Mukerji to return approximately ₹5.7 crore, ruling that Australian property settlement orders cannot be enforced in India. The Patiala House Court directed repayment of proceeds from Australian property sales along with 9% interest and declared related financial agreements void after accepting claims of coercion and fraud. The judgment clarifies jurisdictional limits in cross-border matrimonial disputes and reinforces that foreign divorce rulings must align with Indian law to be enforceable. Legal experts say the decision may serve as an important precedent for international marriages involving Indian citizens.