photoDetails

english

3011487

Shivam Dube’s explosive knock in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I has renewed interest in his personal life, especially his interfaith marriage with Anjum Khan. Their love story stands out for defying religious barriers, age differences, and intense social media backlash. Married in 2021 through both Hindu and Muslim rituals, the couple built a stable family life with two children while maintaining privacy. As Dube’s T20I form peaks ahead of the 2026 World Cup, his settled personal life reflects a growing trend of modern Indian cricketers balancing public careers with deeply personal choices rooted in conviction and resilience.