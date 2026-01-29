Advertisement
NewsPhotosShivam Dube’s Interfaith Love Story Explained: All about India all-rounder's marriage with Anjum Khan - In Pics
Shivam Dube’s Interfaith Love Story Explained: All about India all-rounder's marriage with Anjum Khan - In Pics

Shivam Dube’s explosive knock in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I has renewed interest in his personal life, especially his interfaith marriage with Anjum Khan. Their love story stands out for defying religious barriers, age differences, and intense social media backlash. Married in 2021 through both Hindu and Muslim rituals, the couple built a stable family life with two children while maintaining privacy. As Dube’s T20I form peaks ahead of the 2026 World Cup, his settled personal life reflects a growing trend of modern Indian cricketers balancing public careers with deeply personal choices rooted in conviction and resilience.

Updated:Jan 29, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
1. A Relationship That Began Away From The Spotlight

Shivam Dube met Anjum Khan through mutual friends and chose to keep their relationship private for years, avoiding early media attention that often derails celebrity love stories in Indian cricket. Photo Credit - X

2. An Interfaith Bond That Challenged Social Norms

Shivam Dube’s interfaith marriage to a Muslim woman became a talking point nationwide, highlighting how modern Indian athletes increasingly place personal conviction above rigid religious boundaries. Photo Credit - X

3. Age Difference Never Defined Their Partnership

Anjum Khan is six years older than Shivam Dube, yet the age gap never became a barrier, reinforcing how emotional maturity often outweighs numerical differences in long-term relationships. Photo Credit - X

4. Families Initially Hesitant But Eventually Supportive

Both families reportedly had reservations due to religious differences, but sustained commitment and mutual respect helped Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan win family approval over time. Photo Credit - X

5. A Wedding That Blended Two Faiths Seamlessly

Their July 2021 wedding followed both Hindu and Muslim rituals, making Shivam Dube’s marriage a rare example of cultural coexistence celebrated within mainstream Indian sport. Photo Credit - X

6. Social Media Backlash Tested Their Resolve

The couple faced intense trolling online after their wedding photos surfaced, yet Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan chose silence and dignity over public confrontation. Photo Credit - X

7. Anjum Khan’s Independent Professional Identity

Anjum Khan is a Fine Arts graduate from Aligarh Muslim University and has worked as a model, actress, and voice-over artist, maintaining her own career alongside Dube’s stardom. Photo Credit - X

8. Parenthood Strengthened Their Public Image

The birth of their son Ayaan in 2022 and daughter Mehwish in January 2025 added emotional depth to Shivam Dube’s public persona, shifting narratives from controversy to family stability. Photo Credit - X

9. Privacy As A Conscious Life Choice

Despite being a national cricketer, Shivam Dube rarely shares personal moments, using selective visibility to shield his marriage from unnecessary public scrutiny. Photo Credit - X

10. Love Life And Career Now Move In Sync

Dube’s career resurgence in T20Is coincides with a settled personal life, reinforcing the long-held sporting belief that emotional stability directly impacts on-field performance. Photo Credit - X

