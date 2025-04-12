photoDetails

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder in IPL 2025, Shivam Dube's love story with wife Anjum Khan is a powerful tale of love, resilience, and cultural harmony. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2021 through both Hindu and Muslim rituals, faced social media backlash for their interfaith marriage but remained united with strong family support. Anjum, a model and actor from Uttar Pradesh, maintains a private yet influential presence on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Ayaan, in 2022. Their journey, blending tradition and modern values, stands as a heartfelt example of love triumphing over societal barriers and religious divides.