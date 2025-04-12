Shivam Dube's Wife Anjum Khan: Inside Their Beautiful Interfaith Wedding - In Pics
Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder in IPL 2025, Shivam Dube's love story with wife Anjum Khan is a powerful tale of love, resilience, and cultural harmony. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2021 through both Hindu and Muslim rituals, faced social media backlash for their interfaith marriage but remained united with strong family support. Anjum, a model and actor from Uttar Pradesh, maintains a private yet influential presence on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Ayaan, in 2022. Their journey, blending tradition and modern values, stands as a heartfelt example of love triumphing over societal barriers and religious divides.
1. An Interfaith Love Story That Captured India’s Heart
Shivam Dube, a Hindu, and Anjum Khan, a Muslim, challenged social taboos with their inter-religious marriage—sparking widespread conversations around love, faith, and inclusivity.
2. Private Romance, Public Impact
The couple kept their relationship under wraps for years, proving that real love doesn’t need the limelight to flourish—until their grand reveal took the internet by storm.
3. A Cultural Fusion Wedding That Inspired Millions
Married on July 16, 2021, the duo celebrated both Hindu and Muslim rituals—becoming a symbol of unity in diversity and redefining celebrity weddings in India.
4. Facing Social Media Hate With Unshakable Strength
Despite harsh online backlash for their interfaith union, Shivam and Anjum chose love over hate, resilience over criticism—emerging stronger and even more admired.
5. Backed by Family, Bound by Love
Unlike many couples navigating cross-religious marriages, Shivam and Anjum found unwavering support from their families, silencing trolls and setting a wholesome example.
6. Anjum Khan: More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife
Anjum is a model, actress, and voice-over artist with a strong presence in Hindi TV serials and music videos—bringing her own star power to the relationship.
7. The Power Couple Welcomed A Baby Boy
On February 13, 2022, the couple was blessed with a son named Ayaan Dube, adding another beautiful chapter to their heartwarming journey.
8. Anjum Khan: A Woman of Talent and Grace
A Fine Arts graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, Anjum started modeling in 2017-18 and has made her mark as a multi-talented content creator.
9. Dube’s Rise on the Field Mirrors His Stability Off It
Shivam Dube’s powerful comeback in the T20I series vs Afghanistan and IPL 2023 success reflects not just talent, but also the calm confidence that a solid personal life brings.
10. A Love Story That Redefines Modern Relationships
In an era of fleeting connections, Shivam and Anjum show that love, patience, and mutual respect can build lasting relationships—no matter the odds.
Trending Photos