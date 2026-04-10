Shocking! Days after comparisons with Virat Kohli, Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s massive T20 record

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Babar Azam has become the fastest player to reach 12,000 T20 runs, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record during a PSL 2026 match. Achieving the milestone in just 338 innings, Babar’s consistency and adaptability continue to redefine modern T20 batting. His match-winning 87 not out for Peshawar Zalmi further underlined his impact, combining personal milestones with team success. This record places him firmly among T20 greats while strengthening Pakistan’s cricket legacy. With more years ahead, Babar is now poised to challenge all-time records, making this milestone a defining moment in his career and global T20 cricket history.