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NewsPhotosShocking! Days after comparisons with Virat Kohli, Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s massive T20 record
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Shocking! Days after comparisons with Virat Kohli, Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s massive T20 record

Babar Azam has become the fastest player to reach 12,000 T20 runs, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record during a PSL 2026 match. Achieving the milestone in just 338 innings, Babar’s consistency and adaptability continue to redefine modern T20 batting. His match-winning 87 not out for Peshawar Zalmi further underlined his impact, combining personal milestones with team success. This record places him firmly among T20 greats while strengthening Pakistan’s cricket legacy. With more years ahead, Babar is now poised to challenge all-time records, making this milestone a defining moment in his career and global T20 cricket history.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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Fastest to 12,000 T20 runs in history

1/11
Fastest to 12,000 T20 runs in history

Babar Azam reached the landmark in just 338 innings, breaking a long-standing record and setting a new benchmark for consistency in T20 cricket across international and franchise formats. Photo Credit - X

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Surpasses Chris Gayle’s iconic record

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Surpasses Chris Gayle’s iconic record

By overtaking Chris Gayle, who took 343 innings, Babar signals a shift in T20 dominance from power-hitters to technically strong, high-average batters who deliver consistently. Photo Credit - X

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Leaves Virat Kohli behind in elite list

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Leaves Virat Kohli behind in elite list

Virat Kohli now sits third, having reached the milestone in 360 innings, highlighting how Babar’s efficiency and run accumulation rate stand out among modern-day greats. Photo Credit - X

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Only second Pakistani to reach the milestone

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Only second Pakistani to reach the milestone

Babar joins Shoaib Malik in the 12,000 T20 runs club, reinforcing Pakistan’s strong legacy of producing adaptable and durable performers in the shortest format. Photo Credit - X

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Match-winning knock under pressure

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Match-winning knock under pressure

Babar’s unbeaten 87 off 51 balls in the Pakistan Super League clash shows his ability to combine milestones with impactful performances that directly influence match outcomes. Photo Credit - X

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Dominant partnership defines innings

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Dominant partnership defines innings

His 191-run stand with Kusal Mendis reflects modern T20 batting strategy, where calculated partnerships build match-winning totals rather than relying solely on aggressive hitting. Photo Credit - X

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Consistency redefining T20 greatness

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Consistency redefining T20 greatness

Babar’s achievement highlights how sustained averages and reliability are becoming as valuable as strike rates, reshaping the definition of elite T20 batters in global cricket. Photo Credit - X

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Shift from power to precision batting

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Shift from power to precision batting

Unlike traditional hitters, Babar’s technique-driven approach shows that timing, placement, and game awareness can dominate even in high-scoring T20 environments. Photo Credit - X

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Strong chance to break all-time records

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Strong chance to break all-time records

With age and form on his side, Babar is well-positioned to challenge overall T20 run records, especially with increasing participation in franchise leagues worldwide. Photo Credit - X

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Legacy-defining moment in career

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Legacy-defining moment in career

This milestone elevates Babar from a consistent performer to a record-breaking figure, strengthening his case as one of the greatest T20 batters of his generation. Photo Credit - X

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Babar AzamPSL 2026Virat KohliChris Gayle
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