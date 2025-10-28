Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: All You Need To Know About India Vice-Captain’s Near-Fatal Spleen Injury After Sydney ODI
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a near-fatal spleen injury during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney, collapsing in the dressing room after taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He was immediately rushed to a Sydney hospital, where scans revealed internal bleeding and a laceration in his spleen. The BCCI confirmed he is medically stable but under observation, with doctors monitoring his recovery closely. Iyer remains out of the ICU but his condition is delicate, casting doubt over his participation in the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series.
1. Shreyas Iyer Suffers Serious Rib Cage Injury During Sydney ODI
India’s vice-captain Shreyas Iyer injured his left rib cage after pulling off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.
2. Internal Bleeding Detected After He Fainted in Dressing Room
Moments after returning to the dressing room, Iyer fainted, prompting an immediate medical response. Scans later revealed internal bleeding and a laceration to the spleen, confirming the severity of the impact injury.
3. BCCI Issues Urgent Health Update on Shreyas Iyer
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is medically stable, under close observation, and receiving treatment in Sydney while the medical team monitors his recovery day by day.
4. Iyer Admitted to ICU, Health Described as ‘Delicate but Stable’
Sources revealed that Iyer spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to internal bleeding. Though out of danger, his condition remains delicate, requiring continuous monitoring to prevent infection.
5. BCCI’s Swift Medical Action Averted a Potential Tragedy
The team doctor and physio acted immediately when Iyer’s vital signs dropped. Experts say their quick intervention likely prevented a life-threatening situation, highlighting the importance of prompt medical response in sports injuries.
6. Family to Fly to Sydney as Recovery Continues
With Iyer’s parents expected to join him in Australia, family support will be key in his recovery process. Visa delays postponed their travel, but they are expected to arrive soon.
7. Injury May Rule Shreyas Iyer Out of South Africa Series
Iyer’s participation in the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series (starting November 30) is now in serious doubt, as recovery from internal bleeding and spleen injury could take several weeks.
8. Catch That Led to the Injury Was a Moment of Brilliance
The diving catch off Harshit Rana’s bowling was among the highlights of the match — a reminder of Iyer’s commitment and athleticism, even as it came at a painful cost.
9. Stellar Form Cut Short by Freak Accident
Before the injury, Iyer was in excellent form — 496 ODI runs in 11 matches this year, including five fifties and a strong Champions Trophy campaign that made him India’s top run-scorer.
10. Fans and Teammates Rally Behind Shreyas Iyer With Prayers and Support
Social media flooded with #PrayForIyer messages as cricketers, fans, and analysts expressed concern. The cricketing world now awaits his safe recovery and return to international action.
Trending Photos