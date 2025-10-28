Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: All You Need To Know About India Vice-Captain’s Near-Fatal Spleen Injury After Sydney ODI

photoDetails

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a near-fatal spleen injury during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney, collapsing in the dressing room after taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He was immediately rushed to a Sydney hospital, where scans revealed internal bleeding and a laceration in his spleen. The BCCI confirmed he is medically stable but under observation, with doctors monitoring his recovery closely. Iyer remains out of the ICU but his condition is delicate, casting doubt over his participation in the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series.