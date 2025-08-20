Shreyas Iyer Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ Earns Annually? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Assets, Car And More - In Pics
Shreyas Iyer may have missed out on India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, but through sheer hard work and consistency in cricket, he has built an impressive net worth of Rs 65 crore. Here’s a detailed breakdown of his earnings and assets.
Shreyas Iyer Net Worth 2025
Shreyas Iyer, one of India’s most stylish middle-order batters, has not only built a reputation as a dependable cricketer but also as one of the wealthiest young stars in Indian cricket. In 2025, his net worth is estimated between Rs 60-65 crore.
IPL Earnings - The Major Source
Iyer’s biggest income source has been the Indian Premier League (IPL). He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for Rs 2.6 crore, saw his salary rise to Rs 7 crore in 2018, and later became captain. Kolkata Knight Riders signed him in 2022 for Rs 12.25 crore. In 2025, Punjab Kings bought him for a massive Rs 26.75 crore, making him one of the costliest players in IPL history.
BCCI Central Contract
Iyer was part of the BCCI’s Grade B contract, earning Rs 3 crore annually until 2024. However, after some fitness issues and form dips, he was dropped from central contracts in March 2024. Despite this, his IPL and endorsement income ensured his wealth continued to grow.
Brand Endorsements
Shreyas Iyer is a favorite face for top brands. He endorses BoAt, Dream11, Google Pixel, Manyavar, Fresca, CEAT, and Myprotein. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 25-30 lakh per endorsement, with an estimated annual income of Rs 3-5 crore from brand deals alone.
Match Fees & Other Cricket Earnings
Apart from the IPL, Iyer earns through domestic cricket and international match fees. For each international T20I, ODI, or Test, players earn match-wise payments from the BCCI. Combined with IPL salaries, this adds significantly to his total wealth.
Real Estate Investments
Iyer owns a luxury 4-BHK apartment in Lodha World Towers, Mumbai, valued around Rs 11.8 crore. The apartment is located in one of Mumbai’s most premium residential projects, reflecting his high-end lifestyle.
Luxury Car Collection
Shreyas Iyer has an impressive fleet of cars. His garage includes a Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Audi S5, and BMW models. The collection is valued in crores and highlights his love for luxury automobiles.
Lifestyle & Hobbies
Known for his stylish personality, Iyer invests heavily in fitness and fashion. He often shares glimpses of his training, travel, and fashion choices on social media. His lifestyle reflects a mix of discipline as a cricketer and luxury as a modern celebrity.
Net Worth Growth Over the Years
2015 - Net worth: Rs 7 crore (IPL debut year)
2018 - Net worth crossed: Rs 20 crore with captaincy at Delhi Daredevils
2022 - Net worth: Rs 45 crore after KKR’s Rs 12.25 crore contract
2025 - Net worth now estimated at Rs 65 crore, boosted by Punjab Kings’ Rs 26.75 crore bid.
Conclusion
Shreyas Iyer’s journey from a young IPL debutant to one of the most valuable cricketers shows his talent and brand appeal. With his Rs 65 crore net worth in 2025, growing endorsements, and record-breaking IPL contracts, Iyer continues to shine both on and off the field, cementing his place as one of India’s wealthiest active cricketers.
All Images: X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo, Punjab Kings
