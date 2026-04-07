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NewsPhotosShreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer becomes unexpected star of IPL 2026
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Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer becomes unexpected star of IPL 2026

Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, went viral after her humorous reaction to the rain-abandoned KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, drawing massive attention across social media platforms. Her “Ek point de ditta” remark not only captured fan sentiment but also highlighted the growing influence of cricketers’ families in shaping IPL narratives. As digital engagement becomes central to cricket coverage, moments like these drive Discover traffic and audience interaction. With a strong Instagram presence and rising popularity, Shresta Iyer is emerging as a key influencer, redefining how off-field personalities contribute to IPL 2026 storytelling and fan engagement.

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
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1. Shresta Iyer steals spotlight after IPL 2026 washout

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1. Shresta Iyer steals spotlight after IPL 2026 washout

Shresta Iyer, sister of Shreyas Iyer, became the biggest talking point after the rain-hit KKR vs PBKS match, proving how off-field personalities now shape IPL 2026 narratives and fan engagement. Photo Credit - X

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2. Viral “Ek point de ditta” remark grabs attention

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2. Viral “Ek point de ditta” remark grabs attention

Her Punjabi quip suggesting Punjab “gifted” a point to KKR quickly went viral, resonating with fans and amplifying IPL 2026 social media buzz beyond the abandoned match itself. Photo Credit - X

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3. Instagram story drives massive fan engagement

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3. Instagram story drives massive fan engagement

Shresta Iyer’s Instagram post gained rapid traction, highlighting how influencer-driven content plays a major role in boosting IPL 2026 Discover traffic and digital conversations around cricket events. Photo Credit - X

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4. Blending humour with cricket adds relatability

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4. Blending humour with cricket adds relatability

Her light-hearted trolling of KKR showcased how humour-driven reactions make cricket more relatable, strengthening fan connection and increasing shareability across platforms during IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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5. Rising influence of cricketers’ families online

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5. Rising influence of cricketers’ families online

Shresta’s viral moment reflects a growing trend where players’ families influence public perception, shaping narratives and extending IPL 2026 engagement beyond traditional match coverage. Photo Credit - X

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6. Shresta Iyer’s growing digital presence explained

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6. Shresta Iyer’s growing digital presence explained

With over 100K followers, Shresta has built a strong identity as a dancer and influencer, positioning herself as more than just Shreyas Iyer’s sister in India’s creator ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

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7. Independent identity beyond cricket connections

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7. Independent identity beyond cricket connections

Despite her brother’s fame, Shresta Iyer has carved her own path through dance and content creation, aligning with evolving trends of personal branding in India’s influencer economy. Photo Credit - X

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8. Viral IPL moments boost influencer visibility

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8. Viral IPL moments boost influencer visibility

Incidents like this highlight how IPL 2026 serves as a powerful platform for influencers like Shresta Iyer to gain visibility, especially when content intersects with live cricket narratives. Photo Credit - X

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9. Strong sibling bond adds emotional connect

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9. Strong sibling bond adds emotional connect

Shresta and Shreyas Iyer often share moments online, strengthening fan relatability and humanising the cricketer’s image, which enhances audience loyalty and long-term engagement. Photo Credit - X

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10. Social media shaping modern cricket storytelling

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10. Social media shaping modern cricket storytelling

Shresta Iyer’s viral reaction underlines a shift where digital-first content and personalities are redefining how IPL 2026 stories are consumed, shared, and remembered by fans. Photo Credit - X

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