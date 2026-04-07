Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer becomes unexpected star of IPL 2026

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Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, went viral after her humorous reaction to the rain-abandoned KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, drawing massive attention across social media platforms. Her “Ek point de ditta” remark not only captured fan sentiment but also highlighted the growing influence of cricketers’ families in shaping IPL narratives. As digital engagement becomes central to cricket coverage, moments like these drive Discover traffic and audience interaction. With a strong Instagram presence and rising popularity, Shresta Iyer is emerging as a key influencer, redefining how off-field personalities contribute to IPL 2026 storytelling and fan engagement.