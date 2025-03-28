Shreyas Iyer To Ishan Kishan: 7 Players Who Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
Cricket fans are witnessing some blockbuster matches in the ongoing IPL 2025 season with many star players producing match-winning performances for their respective franchises. Many players are very keen to silence critics, reclaim their lost form and justify their hefty price tags.
Here's a list of key players, who have a point to prove in IPL 2025:
1. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer played a key role in India's title win in the 2025 Champions Trophy with his batting performance. He is all set to regain his place in BCCI’s central contract after being dropped during the 2023-24 season. Apart from his central contract, Shreyas will also look to reclaim his spot in the Indian T20 team with strong performance in IPL 2025. After leading KKR to title win last year, Shreyas is the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Iyer played a blistering knock of 97 runs in his team's campaign opener and he will look to have an impressive season with the bat to stake his claim for middle order in India’s T20 team.
2. Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Ishan Kishan is not part of the India cricket team in T20Is for quite some time now. He also lost the BCCI's central contract after being dropped during the 2023-24 season. With competition for India's wicket keeper-batter role intensifying, Ishan needs to have an impressive IPL 2025 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad to earn back his place in the national side.
3. KL Rahul (DC)
KL Rahul, who is often criticised for his slow strike rate, hasn't been part of the Indian cricket team in T20Is. Rahul needs a big season with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 to bring himself in the contention of India's T20 cricket team with young talents knocking on the door.
4. Rishabh Pant (LSG)
Rishabh Pant became the costliest ever buy in the history of the tournament as he was bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant, who is leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, will look to prove himself and justify his hefty price tag with strong performance in this season.
5. Hardik Pandya (MI)
Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians as captain didn't go well during the IPL 2024 season. He failed to deliver both as captain as well as player as Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table last year. Under his captaincy, Hardik will look to turn things around for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
6. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Despite being a consistent performer for CSK in IPL in the last few years, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't got ample opportunities in the Indian cricket team in T20Is. With competition for India's opener role intensifying, Ruturaj needs to have an impressive IPL 2025 season for CSK to come back in the contention of the Indian national cricket team.
7. Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently out of Indian cricket set-up in both white ball formats. There is an intense competition for the spinners slot in the Indian cricket team and Chahal will have to produce a sensational performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 to earn back his place in the national cricket team.
