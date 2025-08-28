Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Shami: 7 Star Players To Watch Out For In Duleep Trophy 2025
The Duleep Trophy 2025 is set to be a key platform for several Indian cricketers looking to either break into the national side or reclaim their place. With high-profile international series against West Indies and South Africa coming up, the tournament will serve as a critical audition for many names. Here are seven players who could define this year’s campaign.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer brings international experience and stability to West Zone’s batting order. Known for his counter-attacking style, Iyer has shown he can adapt to the demands of longer formats. This tournament offers him the perfect opportunity to silence critics and stake his claim for a comeback in India’s Test side after injury setbacks.
Mohammed Shami
The comeback of senior pacer Mohammed Shami is among the biggest talking points of the tournament. After recovering from a knee injury and enduring a quiet IPL season, Shami will be eager to prove his fitness and rhythm in red-ball cricket. His experience and knack for striking at crucial moments could make him a match-winner for East Zone and also put him back in contention for India’s upcoming Test tours.
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar has already tasted international cricket but is yet to cement his place in India’s Test setup. With the national side seeking reliable middle-order batsmen, Patidar’s consistency in the Duleep Trophy could boost his chances. His ability to play long innings under pressure will be crucial for Central Zone.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan Better known for his explosive batting in white-ball cricket, Ishan Kishan is turning his focus back to red-ball cricket. His attacking instincts, combined with the ability to accelerate in the middle order, make him a game-changer. Add to that his wicketkeeping skills, and Kishan becomes a vital cog in East Zone’s plans.
Sarfaraz Khan
One of the most prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan remains a strong contender for India’s middle order. His ability to convert starts into big scores and his stylish strokeplay have kept him in the spotlight. After showing good form in the Buchi Babu tournament, Sarfaraz will aim to further strengthen his case with another strong Duleep season.
Sarfaraz Khan
One of the most prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan remains a strong contender for India’s middle order. His ability to convert starts into big scores and his stylish strokeplay have kept him in the spotlight. After showing good form in the Buchi Babu tournament, Sarfaraz will aim to further strengthen his case with another strong Duleep season.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Among India’s most consistent domestic openers, Abhimanyu Easwaran has long been in the selectors’ radar. His textbook technique and mental resilience make him a dependable option at the top of the order. A strong showing in the Duleep Trophy could reignite discussions about his suitability for India’s red-ball squad.
Trending Photos