Shreyas Iyer To Travis Head: 8 Batters Expected To Shine At Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been in fine form lately with a good performance in the tour of West Indies, where he led the side in the One-Day format in the absence of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. He scored 152 runs across three ODIs with an average of 50.66 striking at 84.91, being the fourth-highest run-getter in the series.

Mehidy will be key to bolstering Bangladesh’s chances in the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.