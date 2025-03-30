Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879619https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shubham-gill-to-chris-gayle-5-fastest-batters-to-score-1000-runs-at-one-venue-in-ipl-in-pics-2879619
NewsPhotosShubham Gill To Chris Gayle: 5 Fastest Batters To Score 1000 Runs At One Venue In IPL - In Pics
photoDetails

Shubham Gill To Chris Gayle: 5 Fastest Batters To Score 1000 Runs At One Venue In IPL - In Pics

Many batters like Chris Gayle, Shubham Gill have achieved the milestone of scoring 1,000 runs at a single venue in IPL in very few innings.

Here's list of five fastest batters to score 1000 runs at one venue in IPL:

Updated:Mar 30, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Chris Gayle - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (19 Innings)

1/7
1. Chris Gayle - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (19 Innings)

Chris Gayle took just 19 innings to cross the 1000-run mark at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He finished with 1561 runs at an average of 41.07 and strike rate of 159.93 at the venue. 

 

Follow Us

Chris Gayle's Historic Knock At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2/7
Chris Gayle's Historic Knock At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Notably, Chris Gayle has hit three centuries in Bengaluru, including the 175 not out against Pune Warriors in 2013, which is still the highest individual score in a men's T20.   

Follow Us

2. Shubman Gill, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 20 Innings

3/7
2. Shubman Gill, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 20 Innings

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill completed his 1,000 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 20 innings of IPL.

 

Follow Us

Gill's Great Record At Narendra Modi Stadium

4/7
Gill's Great Record At Narendra Modi Stadium

Notably, Shubman Gill has a fantastic record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the 21 T20s at the gigantic venue, Gill has scored 1127 runs at an average of 70.44 and strike rate of 164.1. The stylish batter has also smashed a century even in ODIs and Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium.   

Follow Us

3. David Warner - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (22 Innings)

5/7
3. David Warner - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (22 Innings)

David Warner has a superb record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL. He crossed 1000 runs at the Hyderabad stadium in 22 IPL innings. Overall, Warner has scored 1623 runs at an average of 64.92 and strike rate of 160.53 in Hyderabad, with the help of three centuries.   

Follow Us

4. Shaun Marsh - IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali (26 Innings)

6/7
4. Shaun Marsh - IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali (26 Innings)

Shaun Marsh, who was the first winner of the Orange Cap, took 26 innings to complete 1000 IPL runs at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Overall, Marsh scored 1064 runs at an average of 44.33 and strike rate of 130.23 at the venue. 

 

Follow Us

5. Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (31 Innings)

7/7
5. Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (31 Innings)

Suryakumar Yadav, who is considered as one of the best T20 batters in the world, completed 1000 IPL runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 31 innings. He has scored 1083 runs at Wankhede Stadium so far, with the help of two centuries. 

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025Shubham GillShubham Gill IPL 2025Shubham Gill Gujarat TitansShubham Gill Narendra Modi Stadiumnarendra modi stadium ahmedabadChris GayleChris Gayle IPLChris Gayle IPL recordsChris Gayle Chinnaswamy StadiumM Chinnaswamy Stadium BengaluruDavid WarnerDavid Warner IPL RecordsDavid Warner Rajiv Gandhi International StadiumRajiv Gandhi International Stadium HyderabadShaun MarshShaun Marsh IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association StadiumIS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association StadiumMohaliSuryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav Wankhede StadiumSuryakumar Yadav IPL RecordsWankhede Stadium Mumbai
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Travel
Planning One-Day Trip To Agra? Here Is Your Itinerary For The Day
camera icon10
title
SRH vs DC
From Shikhar Dhawan To Yuvraj Singh: Top 10 Players Who Played For Both SRH And DC - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa 2025: Fascinating Food Traditions And Facts You Didn’t Know About The Festival
camera icon7
title
Gudi Padwa 2025
Gudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas
camera icon9
title
IPL 2025
Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK