Shubham Gill To Chris Gayle: 5 Fastest Batters To Score 1000 Runs At One Venue In IPL - In Pics
Many batters like Chris Gayle, Shubham Gill have achieved the milestone of scoring 1,000 runs at a single venue in IPL in very few innings.
Here's list of five fastest batters to score 1000 runs at one venue in IPL:
1. Chris Gayle - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (19 Innings)
Chris Gayle took just 19 innings to cross the 1000-run mark at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He finished with 1561 runs at an average of 41.07 and strike rate of 159.93 at the venue.
Chris Gayle's Historic Knock At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Notably, Chris Gayle has hit three centuries in Bengaluru, including the 175 not out against Pune Warriors in 2013, which is still the highest individual score in a men's T20.
2. Shubman Gill, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 20 Innings
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill completed his 1,000 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 20 innings of IPL.
Gill's Great Record At Narendra Modi Stadium
Notably, Shubman Gill has a fantastic record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the 21 T20s at the gigantic venue, Gill has scored 1127 runs at an average of 70.44 and strike rate of 164.1. The stylish batter has also smashed a century even in ODIs and Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
3. David Warner - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (22 Innings)
David Warner has a superb record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL. He crossed 1000 runs at the Hyderabad stadium in 22 IPL innings. Overall, Warner has scored 1623 runs at an average of 64.92 and strike rate of 160.53 in Hyderabad, with the help of three centuries.
4. Shaun Marsh - IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali (26 Innings)
Shaun Marsh, who was the first winner of the Orange Cap, took 26 innings to complete 1000 IPL runs at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Overall, Marsh scored 1064 runs at an average of 44.33 and strike rate of 130.23 at the venue.
5. Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (31 Innings)
Suryakumar Yadav, who is considered as one of the best T20 batters in the world, completed 1000 IPL runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 31 innings. He has scored 1083 runs at Wankhede Stadium so far, with the help of two centuries.
