Shubhman Gill To Virat Kohli: 7 Most Heated Player-Umpire Moments In IPL History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has delivered unforgettable cricketing action over the years, but it has also witnessed its share of intense confrontations between players and umpires. High-pressure situations, split-second decisions, and the stakes of franchise cricket often lead to heated exchanges. From rising stars to seasoned legends, no one has been immune. Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about player-umpire flare-ups in IPL history.

Updated:May 03, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Shubman Gill’s Double Dissent: IPL 2025

During Match No. 51 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, GT skipper Shubman Gill was involved in two controversial confrontations. First, he argued with the fourth umpire after being adjudged run out by the third umpire in a close call. Later, he clashed with on-field officials over a DRS decision that lacked ball-tracking visuals during an LBW appeal. Gill’s actions are currently under review, with a potential suspension looming.

Virat Kohli’s Angry Man Avatar

During the IPL 2024 clash between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli was dismissed on a high full toss bowled by Harshit Rana. Believing the delivery was above waist height, Kohli opted for a review. However, the third umpire ruled that the ball was legal and upheld the on-field decision. Unhappy with the verdict, Kohli got into a heated argument with the umpire, which led to a 50% fine on his match fee.

MS Dhoni Storms Onto the Field

Arguably the most shocking moment came from the usually calm MS Dhoni. In a 2019 game between CSK and RR, Dhoni charged onto the field from the dugout to question a no-ball reversal by the umpire during the final over. The rare outburst from ‘Captain Cool’ stunned fans and pundits alike. Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee, but the moment sparked debates about umpiring standards and captain conduct.

Marcus Stoinis vs Umpires

During an IPL 2022 match between LSG and RCB, Marcus Stoinis expressed his frustration at the umpire after a wide was not called on a delivery from Josh Hazlewood. On the very next ball, Stoinis was dismissed, which further fueled his anger and resulted in a heated exchange with the umpire.

 

Rishabh Pant vs Umpires

During an IPL 2022 match against RR, DC captain Rishabh Pant got angry when the umpire didn’t call a high full toss a no-ball in the final over of a close chase. Pant wanted the decision reviewed, but the umpires refused. Upset, he signaled the batters to leave the field. He was later fined for his actions.

Sanju Samson vs Umpires

In IPL 2024, RR captain Sanju Samson was unhappy after being given out on a boundary line catch during a match against DC. He felt the catch wasn’t clean and argued with the umpires about the decision. Later, he was fined 30% of his match fee.

 

Code Of Conduct

While emotions run high in the IPL, the league has always maintained strict guidelines under its Code of Conduct. These moments serve as reminders of the fine line players walk between passion and discipline. As the tournament evolves, the spotlight on player behavior and umpiring accuracy only intensifies.

