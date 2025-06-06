Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911701https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shubman-gill-begins-test-captaincy-era-alongside-coach-gautam-gambhir-10-key-takeaways-from-press-conference-2911701
NewsPhotosShubman Gill Begins Test Captaincy Era Alongside Coach Gautam Gambhir: 10 Key Takeaways From Press Conference
photoDetails

Shubman Gill Begins Test Captaincy Era Alongside Coach Gautam Gambhir: 10 Key Takeaways From Press Conference

India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media ahead of the upcoming England Test series, setting the tone for a new chapter in Indian cricket.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Follow Us

A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

1/10
A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

Shubman Gill officially steps in as India's Test captain, marking a generational shift in leadership after the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain. Gill shared his excitement and acknowledged the responsibility of leading a young, evolving squad.

 

Follow Us

Leadership Built on Trust and Communication

2/10
Leadership Built on Trust and Communication

Gill emphasized fostering a team culture based on open communication, mutual respect, and a shared vision. His leadership philosophy revolves around giving players freedom and confidence to perform without fear of failure.

 

Follow Us

Transition from the Kohli-Rohit Era

3/10
Transition from the Kohli-Rohit Era

Gill and Gambhir paid tribute to Kohli and Sharma for their immense contributions to Indian cricket. They acknowledged the void left by the legends but remained confident in the current squad’s ability to rise to the occasion.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah’s Role Yet to Be Finalized

4/10
Jasprit Bumrah’s Role Yet to Be Finalized

Gambhir clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s role in the England series. The team management will assess conditions and Bumrah’s fitness before finalizing his appearances.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer’s Omission Explained

5/10
Shreyas Iyer’s Omission Explained

Addressing media queries, Gambhir revealed that Shreyas Iyer was left out due to a dip in form and concerns around fitness. He reiterated that the door remains open for any player performing consistently.

 

Follow Us

Experience Over Flair – Karun Nair Returns

6/10
Experience Over Flair – Karun Nair Returns

Backing Karun Nair's inclusion, Gambhir highlighted the importance of experience in tough overseas conditions. Nair’s past performances and maturity were key reasons for his selection over younger names.

 

Follow Us

Gambhir Slams RCB Roadshow After Tragedy

7/10
Gambhir Slams RCB Roadshow After Tragedy

Gambhir expressed condolences for the tragic stampede during RCB’s celebratory roadshow in Bengaluru. He strongly criticized public events of such nature, stressing that player and fan safety must be prioritized.

 

Follow Us

Game Plan vs. Bazball

8/10
Game Plan vs. Bazball

Gill spoke about the upcoming Test series against England, particularly their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. He assured fans that India will be proactive, well-prepared, and flexible with strategies to counter England’s style.

 

Follow Us

India’s Balanced Squad for England Tour

9/10
India’s Balanced Squad for England Tour

India’s Test squad was described as a blend of youth and experience. The five-Test series begins on June 20 at Headingley. Both Gill and Gambhir are confident in the group’s ability to succeed in English conditions.

 

Follow Us

Optimism and Purpose Define the New Era

10/10
Optimism and Purpose Define the New Era

The conference concluded with both captain and coach echoing positivity about India’s future in red-ball cricket. Unity, adaptability, and hunger for success are the themes driving this new era under Gill and Gambhir.

 

Follow Us
India vs England Test 2025Shubman Gill press conferenceGautam Gambhir India coachIndia new Test captainJasprit Bumrah WTC 2025Karun Nair India Test squadShreyas Iyer droppedBazball vs IndiaIndia Test squad England 2025Gambhir Gill media briefingRCB roadshow tragedyBengaluru stampede cricketGill leadership styleIndian cricket new eraGambhir Gill press conference highlights
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Environment Day 2025
Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza To Allu Arjun: 10 Celebrities Climate Warriors Who Are Making Big Changes
camera icon11
title
Self improvement
10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement
camera icon10
title
Auto news
Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
AMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs iMT Vs Torque Converter: Discover Which Automatic Transmission Is Best For You
NEWS ON ONE CLICK