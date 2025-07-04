Shubman Gill Breaks Multiple Records Of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Sunil Gavaskar With Stunning 269 Vs England
Shubman Gill delivered a historic performance in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, scoring a monumental 269 off 387 balls. His knock shattered multiple records, including the highest Test score by an Indian captain, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254*, and the highest by an Indian batter outside Asia, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 241*. Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double century in SENA countries and the youngest Indian skipper after MAK Pataudi to achieve the feat. His innings marked the highest Indian score in a World Test Championship match and firmly cemented his legacy in Indian cricket history.
1. Gill Sets New Benchmark: Highest Score by an Indian Captain in Tests
Shubman Gill's 269 broke Virat Kohli’s record of 254*, becoming the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain, adding weight to his leadership credentials in the longest format.
2. Historic Feat: Gill Posts Highest Test Score by an Indian Batter Outside Asia
Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 at SCG*, setting a new milestone for Indian batters with the highest overseas Test score in SENA countries.
3. First Asian Captain to Smash a Double Ton in SENA Nations
Gill made history as the first Asian Test captain to score a double hundred in SENA, breaking Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 193 at Lord’s in 2011.
4. Gill Outshines Gavaskar: Highest Score by an Indian in England
By eclipsing Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at The Oval, Gill now holds the record for the highest Test score by an Indian in England, a true statement innings.
5. Elite Club: Only the Second Indian Captain with a Double Ton Abroad
Joining Virat Kohli, Gill becomes the second Indian Test captain to notch up a double century in an overseas Test, reinforcing his dominance across continents.
6. Second-Youngest Indian Captain with a Double Hundred in Tests
At 25 years and 298 days, Gill is now behind only MAK Pataudi in the list of youngest Indian Test captains to score a double century.
7. Rare Consistency: Centuries in First Two Tests as Captain
Gill joined the elite group of seven Test players with centuries in their first two matches as captain — a list that includes Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.
8. Back-to-Back Hundreds Against England as Skipper
With centuries in both Tests of the series, Gill becomes only the third Indian captain after Hazare and Azharuddin to achieve this against England.
9. WTC Landmark: Highest Indian Score in World Test Championship Match
Gill’s 269 broke Kohli’s WTC record, becoming the highest Indian score in a World Test Championship game, enhancing India’s campaign in the tournament.
10. Double Centuries in Both Formats: Gill Joins Legends Club
Gill is now part of an elite club of just five cricketers — including Sachin, Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma — to have scored double centuries in both ODIs and Tests.
