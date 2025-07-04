Shubman Gill Breaks Multiple Records Of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Sunil Gavaskar With Stunning 269 Vs England

photoDetails

english

2926292

Shubman Gill delivered a historic performance in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, scoring a monumental 269 off 387 balls. His knock shattered multiple records, including the highest Test score by an Indian captain, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254*, and the highest by an Indian batter outside Asia, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 241*. Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double century in SENA countries and the youngest Indian skipper after MAK Pataudi to achieve the feat. His innings marked the highest Indian score in a World Test Championship match and firmly cemented his legacy in Indian cricket history.