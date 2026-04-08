Shubman Gill buys Rs 20,70,00,000 luxury home, inside his stunning property empire revealed

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Shubman Gill’s real estate journey highlights a shift from rooted beginnings to elite urban investments. His ₹3.2 crore Fazilka home reflects comfort, privacy, and emotional grounding, while his ₹20.7 crore Juhu apartment signals entry into India’s premium property market. This dual-property strategy mirrors trends among top Indian cricketers balancing lifestyle and wealth creation. With rising income, brand value, and leadership roles, Gill’s investments showcase long-term financial planning and status elevation. As luxury real estate becomes a preferred asset class for athletes, Gill’s moves underline a broader shift in how India’s sports stars build sustainable wealth beyond their playing careers.