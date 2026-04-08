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NewsPhotosShubman Gill buys Rs 20,70,00,000 luxury home, inside his stunning property empire revealed
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Shubman Gill buys Rs 20,70,00,000 luxury home, inside his stunning property empire revealed

Shubman Gill’s real estate journey highlights a shift from rooted beginnings to elite urban investments. His ₹3.2 crore Fazilka home reflects comfort, privacy, and emotional grounding, while his ₹20.7 crore Juhu apartment signals entry into India’s premium property market. This dual-property strategy mirrors trends among top Indian cricketers balancing lifestyle and wealth creation. With rising income, brand value, and leadership roles, Gill’s investments showcase long-term financial planning and status elevation. As luxury real estate becomes a preferred asset class for athletes, Gill’s moves underline a broader shift in how India’s sports stars build sustainable wealth beyond their playing careers.

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
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1. Fazilka house reflects grounded lifestyle and early success

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1. Fazilka house reflects grounded lifestyle and early success

Gill’s ₹3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab, represents his roots, offering a spacious family setup, शांत surroundings, and privacy. This hometown property reflects stability and emotional value beyond just real estate investment. Photo Credit - X

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2. Prime location in Fazilka offers privacy and calm environment

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2. Prime location in Fazilka offers privacy and calm environment

Located in a peaceful upscale locality in Fazilka, the house provides a retreat away from cricketing pressure. This setting supports mental recovery, a key factor for elite athlete performance sustainability. Photo Credit - X

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3. Exterior blends modern architecture with traditional Punjabi aesthetics

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3. Exterior blends modern architecture with traditional Punjabi aesthetics

The house features a clean, contemporary façade combined with traditional design elements, indicating a balance between modern aspirations and cultural identity, a trend seen among emerging Indian sports celebrities. Photo Credit - X

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4. Living room design highlights comfort and premium minimalism

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4. Living room design highlights comfort and premium minimalism

The spacious living room includes modern lighting, neutral tones, and functional luxury, aligning with current celebrity home trends focused on comfort-driven design rather than excessive opulence. Photo Credit - X

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5. Natural lighting and open spaces enhance overall home experience

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5. Natural lighting and open spaces enhance overall home experience

Large windows and open layouts maximize natural light, improving both aesthetics and mental well-being, a crucial aspect for athletes managing high-performance stress and recovery cycles. Photo Credit - X

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6. Kitchen setup reflects functionality with modern appliances

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6. Kitchen setup reflects functionality with modern appliances

Gill’s modular kitchen combines efficiency with sleek design, showcasing a practical lifestyle choice. It emphasizes usability over extravagance, aligning with disciplined athlete routines and nutrition-focused living. Photo Credit - X

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7. ₹20.7 crore Juhu apartment marks entry into elite real estate circle

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7. ₹20.7 crore Juhu apartment marks entry into elite real estate circle

Gill’s purchase in Juhu signals a strategic move into India’s premium property market, placing him alongside top cricketers and Bollywood celebrities investing in high-value urban assets. Photo Credit - X

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8. Property located in premium Pooja Luminaire development

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8. Property located in premium Pooja Luminaire development

The apartment is part of the high-end Pooja Luminaire project, known for luxury amenities and prime connectivity, reinforcing Gill’s transition from rising star to established high-net-worth athlete. Photo Credit - X

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9. Dual homes show balance between emotional roots and financial growth

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9. Dual homes show balance between emotional roots and financial growth

Maintaining a hometown property while investing in Mumbai reflects a smart wealth strategy, combining emotional grounding with asset appreciation in India’s most competitive real estate market. Photo Credit - X

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10. Signals long-term brand building beyond cricket earnings

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10. Signals long-term brand building beyond cricket earnings

This move aligns with patterns seen in elite athletes diversifying into real estate, indicating Gill’s focus on long-term wealth creation, brand positioning, and post-career financial security. Photo Credit - X

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