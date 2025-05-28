Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907559https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/shubman-gill-matches-kl-rahul-enters-top-5-captains-with-most-runs-in-an-ipl-season-check-full-list-2907559
NewsPhotosShubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List
photoDetails

Shubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List

Shubman Gill has crossed Sachin Tendulkar’s 610 runs and is close to KL Rahul’s record for most runs in an IPL season. Here’s the top 5 captains with the most runs in an IPL season. 

 

Updated:May 28, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 973 Runs (2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore)

1/10
Virat Kohli – 973 Runs (2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore)

In the 2016 IPL season, Virat Kohli delivered an extraordinary performance, amassing 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08. His tally included four centuries, setting a record for the most runs in a single IPL season. 

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli’s Aggression & Consistency

2/10
Virat Kohli’s Aggression & Consistency

Kohli's leadership and batting prowess propelled RCB to the finals, although they narrowly missed clinching the title. This season, Virat is still consistent for his team, surpassing 600 runs and still going on. 

 

Follow Us

David Warner – 848 Runs (2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

3/10
David Warner – 848 Runs (2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

David Warner's 2016 season was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden IPL title win. Scoring 848 runs in 17 matches, Warner's aggressive batting at the top order provided consistent starts for his team. 

 

Follow Us

David Warner’s Leadership

4/10
David Warner’s Leadership

David Warner’s leadership and form were pivotal in SRH's successful campaign, which helped his team clinch their maiden title, beating RCB at the finals of IPL 2016. 

 

Follow Us

Kane Williamson – 735 Runs (2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

5/10
Kane Williamson – 735 Runs (2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Stepping in as captain in 2018, Kane Williamson led from the front, accumulating 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50. 

 

Follow Us

Kane Williamson’s calmness

6/10
Kane Williamson’s calmness

Williamson’s calm demeanor and consistent performances guided SRH to the finals, earning him the Orange Cap for the season. 

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul – 670 Runs (2020, Kings XI Punjab)

7/10
KL Rahul – 670 Runs (2020, Kings XI Punjab)

In the 2020 IPL season, KL Rahul showcased his batting excellence by scoring 670 runs in 14 matches, securing the Orange Cap. 

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul’s Temperament

8/10
KL Rahul’s Temperament

KL Rahul’s highest score of 132* was the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history at that time. Despite his efforts, KXIP narrowly missed out on the playoffs. 

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill – 649 Runs (2025, Gujarat Titans)

9/10
Shubman Gill – 649 Runs (2025, Gujarat Titans)

Assuming captaincy in 2024, Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans with distinction. In the 2025 season, he had scored 649 runs so far, demonstrating consistency and leadership.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill - The New Captain

10/10
Shubman Gill - The New Captain

Gill’s performance has been instrumental in the Gujarat Titans’ impressive campaign this season. With the team securing a spot in the playoffs, they now face a crucial knockout clash against the Mumbai Indians. As captain, Gill will need to lead from the front once again and deliver another match-defining innings for his side.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025Shubman Gill IPL recordmost runs by IPL captainshighest runs in IPL seasonVirat Kohli 2016 IPLKL Rahul IPL statsIPL Batting RecordsIPL captain run scorersShubman Gill captaincyGujarat Titans playoffs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 centuries
Meet The Nine Centurions Of IPL 2025 Ahead Of Playoffs: Rishabh Pant Joins Ishan Kishan & KL Rahul - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
16 Household Items That Are Banned From Carrying On Flights - Chilli Pickle, Coconut And...
camera icon10
title
IPL hundreds No. 3 or lower
5 Players With Multiple IPL Hundreds At No.3 Or Lower - Rishabh Pant Joins Suryakumar Yadav & Sanju Samson - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result
Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lottery Result 28.05.2025 OUT: Lucky Draw List - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
camera icon7
title
santu misra
Who Is Santu Mishra? The Man Reddit Thinks Runs Diet Sabya After Urvashi Rautela Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK