Shubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List
Shubman Gill has crossed Sachin Tendulkar’s 610 runs and is close to KL Rahul’s record for most runs in an IPL season. Here’s the top 5 captains with the most runs in an IPL season.
Virat Kohli – 973 Runs (2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore)
In the 2016 IPL season, Virat Kohli delivered an extraordinary performance, amassing 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08. His tally included four centuries, setting a record for the most runs in a single IPL season.
Virat Kohli’s Aggression & Consistency
Kohli's leadership and batting prowess propelled RCB to the finals, although they narrowly missed clinching the title. This season, Virat is still consistent for his team, surpassing 600 runs and still going on.
David Warner – 848 Runs (2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad)
David Warner's 2016 season was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden IPL title win. Scoring 848 runs in 17 matches, Warner's aggressive batting at the top order provided consistent starts for his team.
David Warner’s Leadership
David Warner’s leadership and form were pivotal in SRH's successful campaign, which helped his team clinch their maiden title, beating RCB at the finals of IPL 2016.
Kane Williamson – 735 Runs (2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Stepping in as captain in 2018, Kane Williamson led from the front, accumulating 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50.
Kane Williamson’s calmness
Williamson’s calm demeanor and consistent performances guided SRH to the finals, earning him the Orange Cap for the season.
KL Rahul – 670 Runs (2020, Kings XI Punjab)
In the 2020 IPL season, KL Rahul showcased his batting excellence by scoring 670 runs in 14 matches, securing the Orange Cap.
KL Rahul’s Temperament
KL Rahul’s highest score of 132* was the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history at that time. Despite his efforts, KXIP narrowly missed out on the playoffs.
Shubman Gill – 649 Runs (2025, Gujarat Titans)
Assuming captaincy in 2024, Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans with distinction. In the 2025 season, he had scored 649 runs so far, demonstrating consistency and leadership.
Shubman Gill - The New Captain
Gill’s performance has been instrumental in the Gujarat Titans’ impressive campaign this season. With the team securing a spot in the playoffs, they now face a crucial knockout clash against the Mumbai Indians. As captain, Gill will need to lead from the front once again and deliver another match-defining innings for his side.
