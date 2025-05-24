Shubman Gill To Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Youngest Captains For India In Test Cricket; Check Full List
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, May 24 appointed Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain ahead of the five-match Test series in England. Gill will become the fifth-youngest player to captain India in Test cricket when he leads the side against England at Leeds on June 20.
Here's list of youngest captains for India in Test cricket:
1. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi - 21 Years, 77 Days
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi is the youngest Test captain for India in Test cricket, having led the team at 21 years and 77 days against West Indies on March 23, 1962 in Bridgetown.
2. Sachin Tendulkar - 23 Years, 169 Days
Sachin Tendulkar is the second youngest Test captain for India in Test cricket, having led the team at 23 years, 169 days against Australia on October 10, 1996 in Delhi.
3. Kapil Dev - 24 Years, 48 Days
Kapil Dev is the third youngest Test captain for India in Test cricket, having led the team at 24 years, 48 days against West Indies on February 23, 1983 in Kingston.
4. Ravi Shastri - 25 Years, 229 Days
Ravi Shastri is the fourth youngest Test captain for India in Test cricket, having led the team at 25 years, 229 days against West Indies on January 11, 1988 in Chennai.
5. Shubman Gill - 25 Years, 285 Days
Shubman Gill will become the fifth-youngest captain for India in Test cricket when he leads the side against England at Leeds on June 20, 2025. Gill, aged 25 years and 285 days, was named India's captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.
Why Was Shubman Gill Appointed As Captain?
Shubman Gill has previously captained India in the T20I format, having led the side in the five-game series in Zimbabwe in July 2024. His first assignment as the full-time Test captain will be on the upcoming tour of England, where India will play five Tests from June 20.
India's chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar spoke about Shubman Gill's appointment in the press conference.
"Over the last year or so, we’ve looked at Shubman at various times. You take a lot of feedback from the dressing room as well. He’s very young but we’ve seen the improvement. I know it’s T20 cricket for GT [Gujarat Titans in IPL] as well, but you take feedback from a lot of people", said Agarkar.
"We are hopeful that he’s the guy. It’s always going to be a high-pressure job, like it always is, but we are hopeful that we’ve picked the right guy. He’s a terrific player," he added.
Shubman Gill's Record For India In Test Cricket
Shubman Gill has featured in 32 Tests for India, and has 1893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five tons and 7 half-centuries to his name.
