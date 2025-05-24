Shubman Gill To Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Youngest Captains For India In Test Cricket; Check Full List

6 / 7

Shubman Gill has previously captained India in the T20I format, having led the side in the five-game series in Zimbabwe in July 2024. His first assignment as the full-time Test captain will be on the upcoming tour of England, where India will play five Tests from June 20.

India's chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar spoke about Shubman Gill's appointment in the press conference.

"Over the last year or so, we’ve looked at Shubman at various times. You take a lot of feedback from the dressing room as well. He’s very young but we’ve seen the improvement. I know it’s T20 cricket for GT [Gujarat Titans in IPL] as well, but you take feedback from a lot of people", said Agarkar.

"We are hopeful that he’s the guy. It’s always going to be a high-pressure job, like it always is, but we are hopeful that we’ve picked the right guy. He’s a terrific player," he added.