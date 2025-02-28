Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Australia's star player Josh Inglis has hammered 120 runs in one innings in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 with his highest score being 120 against England.
Ben Duckett
England’s star batter Ben Duckett has scored 203 runs in two matches so far during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with his top score being 165 runs against Australia.
Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan's opener Ibrahim Zadran has collected 194 runs in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with his top score of 177 runs against England.
Tom Latham
New Zealand's star batter Tom Latham gathered 173 runs in two games, with his top score of 118 not out against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Shubman Gill
India's young batter Shubman Gill has scored 147 runs in two games so far in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, with his top score being 101 not out against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli
India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli has made 122 runs in two matches as of now in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with his highest score of 100 not out against Pakistan.
Josh Inglis
Jaker Ali
Bangladesh's batter Jaker Ali has notched up 112 runs in one innings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with the help of his highest score of 112 runs against India.
Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's star batter Rachin Ravindra has collected 112 runs in one inning of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with the highest score being 113 against Bangladesh.
