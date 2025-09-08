Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli at 25: Who Truly Dominated Indian Cricket?
1. Shubman Gill Becomes India’s Youngest Test Captain
At just 25, Gill steps into the leadership shoes left by Rohit Sharma. His captaincy marks a new era for Indian cricket, showcasing his growing role in international cricket.
2. Virat Kohli Already a Global Icon at 25
By 25, Kohli had become a household name, breaking records and leading India to historic victories. His consistency in Tests and ODIs set a benchmark for upcoming stars.
3. Test Cricket Comparison: Gill vs Kohli
Gill played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.06, while Kohli had 1,855 runs at 39.46. Kohli edges ahead in consistency, but Gill shows promising potential.
4. ODI Brilliance: Gill’s Average Surpasses Kohli’s
Interestingly, Gill’s ODI average is currently 59.04 from 55 innings, higher than Kohli’s 51.31 at 25. However, Kohli’s experience and century tally give him a clear edge.
5. T20I Impact: Kohli Remains Ahead
In T20Is, Kohli averaged 46.28 at 25, dominating early in the shortest format. Gill’s 30.42 average indicates potential but highlights a slower start compared to Kohli.
6. Leadership Potential vs Established Legacy
While Kohli had already cemented his legacy by 25, Gill is in the early stages of leadership. His growth trajectory will define whether he can match or surpass Kohli’s influence.
7. International Career Longevity
Kohli debuted in 2008 and led India across formats, amassing 6,681 runs by 25. Gill’s 4,398 runs indicate a solid start, but experience gap remains a key factor in performance comparison.
8. Format-Wise Performance Insights
Tests: Kohli more consistent. ODIs: Gill holds higher average but fewer centuries. T20Is: Kohli excels in strike rate and match-winning innings. Photo Credit: Twitter
9. Statistical Analysis Highlights
Kohli’s dominance in red-ball cricket and match-winning knocks highlight his early maturity. Gill’s higher ODI average and better strike rates in T20Is show promise for future milestones.
10. Future Outlook: Gill Can Build His Own Legacy
Gill is still evolving as a cricketer and captain. With experience and leadership opportunities, he has the platform to craft a legacy, potentially becoming India’s next cricketing superstar.
