Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli at 25: Who Truly Dominated Indian Cricket?

Shubman Gill has stepped into India’s Test captaincy at just 25, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement, sparking comparisons with cricket legend Virat Kohli at the same age. While Kohli had already cemented his legacy across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Gill shows promising potential with a solid ODI average of 59.04 and a growing role in red-ball cricket. Statistical analysis highlights Kohli’s consistency and match-winning prowess, whereas Gill’s leadership journey is just beginning. As India’s future batting star, Gill has the platform to build his own legacy. Compare Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli and explore the rise of India’s next cricket icon.