NewsPhotosShubman Gill vs Virat Kohli at 25: Who Truly Dominated Indian Cricket?
Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli at 25: Who Truly Dominated Indian Cricket?

Shubman Gill has stepped into India’s Test captaincy at just 25, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement, sparking comparisons with cricket legend Virat Kohli at the same age. While Kohli had already cemented his legacy across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Gill shows promising potential with a solid ODI average of 59.04 and a growing role in red-ball cricket. Statistical analysis highlights Kohli’s consistency and match-winning prowess, whereas Gill’s leadership journey is just beginning. As India’s future batting star, Gill has the platform to build his own legacy. Compare Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli and explore the rise of India’s next cricket icon.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill Becomes India’s Youngest Test Captain

1. Shubman Gill Becomes India’s Youngest Test Captain

At just 25, Gill steps into the leadership shoes left by Rohit Sharma. His captaincy marks a new era for Indian cricket, showcasing his growing role in international cricket.

2. Virat Kohli Already a Global Icon at 25

2. Virat Kohli Already a Global Icon at 25

By 25, Kohli had become a household name, breaking records and leading India to historic victories. His consistency in Tests and ODIs set a benchmark for upcoming stars.

3. Test Cricket Comparison: Gill vs Kohli

3. Test Cricket Comparison: Gill vs Kohli

Gill played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.06, while Kohli had 1,855 runs at 39.46. Kohli edges ahead in consistency, but Gill shows promising potential.

4. ODI Brilliance: Gill’s Average Surpasses Kohli’s

4. ODI Brilliance: Gill’s Average Surpasses Kohli’s

Interestingly, Gill’s ODI average is currently 59.04 from 55 innings, higher than Kohli’s 51.31 at 25. However, Kohli’s experience and century tally give him a clear edge.

5. T20I Impact: Kohli Remains Ahead

5. T20I Impact: Kohli Remains Ahead

In T20Is, Kohli averaged 46.28 at 25, dominating early in the shortest format. Gill’s 30.42 average indicates potential but highlights a slower start compared to Kohli.

6. Leadership Potential vs Established Legacy

6. Leadership Potential vs Established Legacy

While Kohli had already cemented his legacy by 25, Gill is in the early stages of leadership. His growth trajectory will define whether he can match or surpass Kohli’s influence.

7. International Career Longevity

7. International Career Longevity

Kohli debuted in 2008 and led India across formats, amassing 6,681 runs by 25. Gill’s 4,398 runs indicate a solid start, but experience gap remains a key factor in performance comparison.

8. Format-Wise Performance Insights

8. Format-Wise Performance Insights

Tests: Kohli more consistent. ODIs: Gill holds higher average but fewer centuries. T20Is: Kohli excels in strike rate and match-winning innings. Photo Credit: Twitter

9. Statistical Analysis Highlights

9. Statistical Analysis Highlights

Kohli’s dominance in red-ball cricket and match-winning knocks highlight his early maturity. Gill’s higher ODI average and better strike rates in T20Is show promise for future milestones.

10. Future Outlook: Gill Can Build His Own Legacy

10. Future Outlook: Gill Can Build His Own Legacy

Gill is still evolving as a cricketer and captain. With experience and leadership opportunities, he has the platform to craft a legacy, potentially becoming India’s next cricketing superstar.

