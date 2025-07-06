Shubman Gill's Net Worth In 2025: From IPL’s Rs 26.5 Crore Earnings To BCCI’s Central Contract - All You Need To Know
Shubman Gill starred against England in the first two matches as captain, scoring two centuries and one double century. Here is the net worth breakdown of India's test captain, Shubman Gill.
Net Worth Overview (2025)
As of 2025, Shubman Gill’s estimated net worth stands between Rs 32 to Rs 34 crore (approximately 4-6 million dollars). This includes his IPL earnings, central BCCI contract, match fees, and several lucrative brand endorsements.
IPL Journey and Salary
Gill’s journey in the Indian Premier League began with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 when he was bought for Rs 1.8 crore. He remained with KKR until 2021 before joining Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 8 crore. GT retained him for Rs 16.5 crore in IPL 2025, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Earnings from BCCI Contracts
Apart from IPL riches, Shubman Gill is also on a Grade A central contract with the BCCI. This entitles him to an annual salary of ₹5 crore. In addition to this base amount, he receives match fees for every Test, ODI, and T20I he plays, Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I.
Brand Endorsements and Collaborations
Gill is one of the most in-demand faces for endorsements among Gen Z cricketers. He currently endorses top-tier brands including TATA Capital, Gillette, CEAT Tyres, Beats by Dr. Dre, BharatPe, My11Circle, and MRF.
Lifestyle, Cars, and Assets
Known for his humble roots, Shubman Gill owns a lavish residence in his hometown of Ferozpur, Punjab. His collection includes a stylish Range Rover SUV and a rugged Mahindra Thar.
Total Earnings Breakdown
To break down his known earnings: Shubman has made approximately Rs 26.5 crore from the IPL alone so far (Rs 1.8 crore with KKR and Rs 24.7 crore with Gujarat Titans). His BCCI earnings, both annual and match-related, are estimated at around Rs 6 crore in a year where he plays consistently. Add to that his endorsements, which could bring in Rs 2–3 crore annually, and Gill’s net worth comfortably crosses the Rs 32–34 crore mark.
Recent Performance vs England (Edgbaston 2025)
In July 2025, Shubman Gill delivered a career-defining performance in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Scoring 269 runs in the first innings and 161 in the second, Gill registered a combined total of 430 runs in a single Test match, becoming the second-highest run-scorer ever in a Test, behind only Graham Gooch’s 456.
Record-Breaking Test Feats
Gill’s 430-run effort made him the first Indian cricketer in history to score more than 400 runs in a Test match, breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 344 runs. He also became the first batter ever to score 250+ and 150+ in the same match.
Captain's Class and Match Impact
Shubman’s innings not only set personal records but also had a match-winning impact. As captain, he led India to a massive second-innings declaration of 427/6, setting England a target of 608 runs. His stroke play, patience, and temperament drew praise from all quarters.
The Road Ahead: Legacy in the Making
At just 25 years old, Gill is already living up to, and in some cases, surpassing expectations set upon him when he first emerged from India’s U-19 setup. His on-field excellence is translating into off-field wealth and stature. With his market value growing and performances like the one in Edgbaston boosting his global brand appeal, Shubman Gill’s future looks not only bright but legendary.
