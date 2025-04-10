Shubman Gill's Rumoured Girlfriend: All About Actress Avneet Kaur Who Is Dating Gujarat Titans' Captain In IPL 2025 - In Pics
Rumours are swirling around Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans Captain in IPL 2025 Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur, sparking massive interest online. Avneet, a talented performer known for her roles in TV shows and films like Aladdin and Tiku Weds Sheru, rose to fame through reality shows and now boasts over 32 million Instagram followers. Speculation about their relationship intensified after Avneet’s cryptic birthday post, her presence at an ICC match, and subtle social media hints. Though neither has confirmed the romance, their rumoured link has fans and media buzzing, blending the worlds of cricket and Bollywood into a trending topic across social platforms.
1. Avneet Kaur: From Jalandhar to Bollywood Stardom
Born in Jalandhar and raised in Mumbai, Avneet began her career early, becoming a household name in Indian television and now a rising face in Bollywood.
2. Reality Shows Launched Her to Fame
Avneet wowed audiences with her performances on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, gaining recognition as a skilled dancer and young celebrity to watch.
3. She’s More Than Just a Pretty Face on Instagram
With over 32 million followers, Avneet’s Instagram is a blend of fashion, film promotions, and travel — a magnet for engagement, especially amid her rumored link to Shubman.
4. The Birthday Post That Broke the Internet
Fans went into detective mode after a cryptic birthday post by Avneet, speculated to be for Shubman Gill, went viral — fueling the “#Shubneet” trend across platforms.
5. TV to Film: Her Career Graph Is Climbing
From Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga to Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet is making her mark in mainstream cinema, with upcoming projects like Love in Vietnam keeping her in the headlines.
6. Social Media Clues Hint at Romance with Shubman
Their subtle Instagram likes and overlapping locations have kept fan theories alive, sparking top searches like “Avneet Kaur and Shubman Gill latest news.”
7. Avneet’s Dubai Appearance Added Fuel to the Fire
Her front-row ICC match snaps in Dubai, cheering for India, had fans buzzing — many calling her “bhabhi” in the comments, adding more heat to the dating speculation.
8. The Shubman Connection Keeps Her in Cricket Conversations
Despite having no direct link to cricket, Avneet’s name is now part of cricket-Bollywood gossip, a dynamic that consistently drives high engagement and cross-industry buzz.
9. She’s Also a Viral Music Star
Avneet has dropped multiple music videos, some crossing millions of views — showcasing her versatility and cementing her influence across entertainment verticals.
10. Are They or Aren’t They? Fans Remain Hooked
Neither Shubman nor Avneet has confirmed the relationship, but their public appearances and online chemistry have made them one of India’s most talked-about rumored couples.
