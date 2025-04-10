photoDetails

Rumours are swirling around Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans Captain in IPL 2025 Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur, sparking massive interest online. Avneet, a talented performer known for her roles in TV shows and films like Aladdin and Tiku Weds Sheru, rose to fame through reality shows and now boasts over 32 million Instagram followers. Speculation about their relationship intensified after Avneet’s cryptic birthday post, her presence at an ICC match, and subtle social media hints. Though neither has confirmed the romance, their rumoured link has fans and media buzzing, blending the worlds of cricket and Bollywood into a trending topic across social platforms.