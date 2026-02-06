Advertisement
Smriti Mandhana net worth 2026: How rich is RCB's captain? BCCI contract, WPL salary and lifestyle - check
Smriti Mandhana net worth 2026: How rich is RCB's captain? BCCI contract, WPL salary and lifestyle - check

Smriti Mandhana has enjoyed a remarkable couple of seasons, blending world-class batting performances with commercial success and major team triumphs. Mandhana was a key figure in India’s historic maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025, finishing as one of the tournament’s top batters. Following her international heroics, Mandhana continued her success in franchise cricket. She captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second Women’s Premier League title in February 2026. Financially, Mandhana has emerged as one of the most valuable cricketers in the women’s game. Here's a breakdown of her net worth.

Updated:Feb 06, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Who Is Smriti Mandhana?

Who Is Smriti Mandhana?

Smriti Mandhana is one of India’s biggest cricketing icons and a global face of women’s cricket. Known for her elegant batting and consistency, she has become a superstar both on and off the field. 

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth 2026

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth 2026

As of 2026, Smriti Mandhana’s estimated net worth stands between Rs 34 crore and Rs 40 crore. Her wealth has grown steadily due to central contracts, league cricket, and high-value brand endorsements.

BCCI Central Contract Earnings

BCCI Central Contract Earnings

Smriti Mandhana earns a Rs 50 lakh annual retainer from her BCCI Grade A central contract, plus match fees (Rs 15L Test, Rs 6L ODI, Rs 3L T20I).

WPL Salary & Market Value

WPL Salary & Market Value

She is one of the highest-paid players in the Women’s Premier League, earning around Rs 3.4 crore per season, reflecting her immense on-field and commercial value.

WPL 2026 Champion - Again

WPL 2026 Champion - Again

Smriti Mandhana won another WPL title in 2026, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second championship. Her match-winning performance in the final further boosted her stature as a big-game player.

Brand Endorsements & Ads

Brand Endorsements & Ads

Mandhana endorses multiple top brands across sportswear, banking, lifestyle, and nutrition sectors. Her endorsement income runs into several crores annually, reflecting her massive popularity.

Assets & Lifestyle

Assets & Lifestyle

Smriti owns premium cars and invests in a comfortable lifestyle while maintaining a grounded public image. Her assets and endorsements highlight her status as one of India’s richest women cricketers.

Why Her Net Worth Keeps Rising

Why Her Net Worth Keeps Rising

With growing viewership of women’s cricket, WPL expansion, and strong personal branding, Smriti Mandhana’s net worth is expected to increase further beyond 2026, cementing her legacy on and off the pitch.

