NewsPhotosSoumya Sarkar As Opener, Najmul Hossain Shanto To Bat At...: Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India - In Pics Soumya Sarkar As Opener, Najmul Hossain Shanto To Bat At...: Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India - In Pics
Soumya Sarkar As Opener, Najmul Hossain Shanto To Bat At...: Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India - In Pics

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh will face Rohit Sharma's India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Here's Bangladesh's predicted Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 match vs India:

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
1. Tanzid Hasan

Tanzid Hasan, a promising left-handed batter, is set to open for Bangladesh in their  Champions Trophy 2025 match against India on February 20 in Dubai. Tanzid will be expected to provide a solid start to his team  

2. Soumya Sarkar

Soumya Sarkar, a seasoned campaigner, is set to open for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Tanzid Hasan. Apart from his batting, Sarkar is also a handy bowler.  

3. Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain)

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. He will bat at No.3 and give stability to Bangladesh batting line up.  

4. Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy, a right-handed middle-order batter, who is known for his ability to accelerate the scoring, will bat at No. 4 for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025.  

5. Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper)

Mushfiqur Rahim, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter, is a very reliable batter in the middle order. His wicket keeping skills and vast batting experience will be very crucial for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025.  

6. Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah will give that crucial balance to Bangladesh team in the Champions Trophy 2025 with his all-round skill. As a seasoned all-rounder, he will provide batting depth and valuable off-spin.  

7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of the biggest match-winners for Bangladesh team in the Champions Trophy in the last few years. He contributes with both bat and ball and is very effective in spin-friendly conditions.  

8. Rishad Hossain

Rishad Hossain, a young leg-spinner, will give that variety to the Bangladesh bowling attack in the Champions Trophy.  

9. Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is known for his speed and aggression. His ability to pick up wickets with the new ball will be vital for Bangladesh success in the 2025 Champions Trophy.  

10. Nahid Rana

Young pace sensation Nahid Rana, who generates extra bounce and pace will be crucial for Bangladesh to apply pressure on the opposition in the 2025 Champions Trophy.  

11. Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman, a left-arm fast-medium bowler renowned for his cutters and death-over expertise, can decide the fate of Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy with his bowling.  

