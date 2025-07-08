Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: 10 Cricket Records That Still Remain Unbroken

photoDetails

On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, we celebrate the legendary former India captain by revisiting 10 iconic records that still stand strong in international cricket. Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Ganguly remains the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs. With 11,363 ODI runs, the highest World Cup score by an Indian (183), and unmatched feats in ICC tournaments, his legacy is etched in cricket history. From his debut century at Lord’s to redefining India’s overseas success, Ganguly’s records continue to inspire. Explore these historic Sourav Ganguly records that shaped modern Indian cricket.