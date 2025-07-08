Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: 10 Cricket Records That Still Remain Unbroken
On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, we celebrate the legendary former India captain by revisiting 10 iconic records that still stand strong in international cricket. Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Ganguly remains the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs. With 11,363 ODI runs, the highest World Cup score by an Indian (183), and unmatched feats in ICC tournaments, his legacy is etched in cricket history. From his debut century at Lord’s to redefining India’s overseas success, Ganguly’s records continue to inspire. Explore these historic Sourav Ganguly records that shaped modern Indian cricket.
1. Only Cricketer With Four Consecutive Man of the Match Awards in ODIs
Sourav Ganguly’s unmatched feat of winning four straight Man of the Match awards in ODIs remains a world record, showcasing his incredible consistency and impact during peak form.
2. Second-Highest ODI Run-Scorer Among Indians With 11,363 Runs
Ganguly’s ODI tally of 11,363 runs places him eighth overall and second among Indians, reinforcing his status as one of the greatest Indian ODI batsmen of all time.
3. Holds the Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy Final
His 117-run knock in the 2000 ICC KnockOut final remains the highest score in a Champions Trophy final, a testament to his big-match temperament.
4. First to Score Three Centuries in ICC Champions Trophy History
Ganguly made history by becoming the first cricketer to smash three centuries in ICC Champions Trophy matches, setting a high benchmark for tournament consistency.
5. Fastest to Reach 6,000–9,000 ODI Runs at the Time
Sourav Ganguly’s rapid rise in ODI cricket saw him break speed records for reaching key milestones like 6,000 to 9,000 runs, proving his run-machine status.
6. Only Five Players Have Achieved His ODI Treble
He is one of only five cricketers to score 10,000+ runs, take 100+ wickets, and complete 100+ catches in ODIs — an all-round achievement few have matched.
7. Test Batting Average Never Dropped Below 40
Despite ups and downs, Ganguly’s Test batting average consistently stayed above 40 across his 113-match career, highlighting his dependable presence in the longest format.
8. Highest Score by an Indian in World Cup History (183 vs Sri Lanka)
His 183 against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup still stands as the highest individual score by an Indian in World Cup history — a record untouched for over two decades.
9. Only Cricketer to Score a Century on Test Debut and a Golden Duck in His Final Innings
This poetic contrast in Ganguly’s Test career — a debut century at Lord’s and a first-ball duck in his final innings — remains a unique cricketing trivia nugget.
10. Most Centuries by an Indian in a Single World Cup (2003)
In the 2003 World Cup, Ganguly smashed three centuries — the most by any Indian batter in a single edition — underlining his dominance on the global stage.
