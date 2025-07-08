Sourav Ganguly Tops All-Time ICC Knockout Averages List With Staggering 85.66: Top 9 Cricketers With Highest Averages In ICC Knockout Matches - In Pics
In cricket’s biggest moments, when pressure reaches its peak and mistakes are unforgivable, the greatest players rise above the rest. ICC knockout matches the semifinals and finals of World Cups and Champions Trophies are the ultimate test of composure, skill, and big-match temperament. While many have dazzled in league stages, only a few have consistently delivered when the stakes were highest.
A statistical dive into batting averages in ICC knockout matches reveals some stunning insights former India captain Sourav Ganguly leads the elite list with an extraordinary average of 85.66. Scroll down to check the list of batsmen with best average in ICC knockouts.
Sourav Ganguly (India) - 85.66
The former Indian skipper was a giant in ICC knockouts, known for his flair and ability to rise when it mattered the most. His remarkable average stems from memorable knocks, including a century against Kenya in the 2003 World Cup semi-final.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 59.88
Often considered one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Kallis quietly amassed runs with calm assurance in ICC knockouts, despite South Africa’s repeated heartbreaks at the big stage.
Steve Smith (Australia) - 55.25
A modern-day big-match player, Smith’s hunger for runs under pressure has stood out. His consistency in semifinals and finals, particularly in the 2015 World Cup, helped Australia dominate.
Virat Kohli (India) - 51.20
Kohli’s passion and intensity are well known, and his contributions in knockouts including crucial innings in the 2014 and 2016 ICC tournaments place him among the top under-pressure performers.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 50.53
The Master Blaster has had his share of iconic moments in ICC knockouts, including the unforgettable 2003 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. His average of over 50 in these games highlights his unmatched consistency.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 47.07
The Kiwi skipper’s calm demeanor and elegant strokeplay have made him a pillar of New Zealand’s recent success in ICC events, including the 2019 World Cup and 2021 WTC Final.
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 45.68
A three-time World Cup winner and an undisputed match-winner, Ponting’s 140 in the 2003 final remains one of the greatest innings in knockout history. His average reflects his dominance in crucial fixtures.
Rohit Sharma (India) - 44.20
While known for his record-breaking five centuries in a single World Cup (2019), Rohit has also delivered valuable contributions in knockouts, including key innings in Champions Trophy 2013.
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 39.66
Sangakkara was part of multiple finals, including the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. Though a few short of clinching the trophy, his grace under pressure made him a valuable asset in big matches.
Trending Photos