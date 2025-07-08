Sourav Ganguly Tops All-Time ICC Knockout Averages List With Staggering 85.66: Top 9 Cricketers With Highest Averages In ICC Knockout Matches - In Pics

photoDetails

In cricket’s biggest moments, when pressure reaches its peak and mistakes are unforgivable, the greatest players rise above the rest. ICC knockout matches the semifinals and finals of World Cups and Champions Trophies are the ultimate test of composure, skill, and big-match temperament. While many have dazzled in league stages, only a few have consistently delivered when the stakes were highest.

A statistical dive into batting averages in ICC knockout matches reveals some stunning insights former India captain Sourav Ganguly leads the elite list with an extraordinary average of 85.66. Scroll down to check the list of batsmen with best average in ICC knockouts.