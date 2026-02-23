South Africa vs India: From Team India's heaviest T20 WC defeat to unbeaten streak broken - Top 10 records that tumbled - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3019900

India’s 76-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash triggered historic statistical setbacks, including their biggest T20 World Cup loss and the end of a record winning streak. The defeat exposed India’s batting fragility, middle-overs bowling issues, and rising pressure on qualification hopes after a severe net run rate drop. Jasprit Bumrah achieved a personal milestone, but India’s tally of ducks and tactical lapses remain major concerns. With semi-final qualification now uncertain, the loss could shape India’s tournament trajectory and spark strategic changes ahead of must-win fixtures in the remaining Super 8 matches.