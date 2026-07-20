Spain ended a 16-year wait for FIFA World Cup glory after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final, completing one of the most dominant campaigns in the tournament's history.

La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal against Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain's triumph was built on a disciplined defence, midfield control and timely contributions from several players across the tournament.

Here's a look at Spain's journey to becoming FIFA World Cup 2026 champions: