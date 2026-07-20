Spain ended a 16-year wait for FIFA World Cup glory after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final, completing one of the most dominant campaigns in the tournament's history.
La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal against Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain's triumph was built on a disciplined defence, midfield control and timely contributions from several players across the tournament.
Here's a look at Spain's journey to becoming FIFA World Cup 2026 champions:
Spain opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 15. Although they failed to score, they began the tournament with a clean sheet and laid the foundation for what would become a historic defensive campaign. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
La Roja bounced back in style in their second group-stage fixture. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice in the first half as Spain cruised to a convincing victory and moved closer to the knockout stage. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
A narrow victory over Uruguay in Zapopan sealed top spot in Group H. Spain finished the group stage unbeaten and without conceding a goal, carrying strong momentum into the knockout rounds. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
Spain comfortably overcame Austria in their opening knockout fixture. Oyarzabal continued his impressive goalscoring form with a brace, while Pedro Porro also found the net to send La Roja into the Round of 16. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
Spain edged past Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal thanks to Mikel Merino's dramatic stoppage-time winner. The midfielder came off the bench to score the decisive goal and book Spain's place in the quarterfinals. (Pic Credit: Fifa World Cup)
Belgium became the only team to score against Spain during the tournament. Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead before Charles De Ketelaere equalised. Merino once again emerged as the hero, scoring the winner late in the match to send Spain into the semifinals. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
Spain produced another composed display against France to reach their first World Cup final since 2010. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage after the break. (Pic Credit: FIFA World Cup)
Spain completed their memorable campaign by defeating defending champions Argentina after extra time. Ferran Torres, introduced from the bench, scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute to seal the World Cup title and spark celebrations. (Instagram- FIFA World Cup)
Spain's World Cup victory was underpinned by one of the finest defensive performances in tournament history. The champions conceded only one goal in eight matches, with Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere the only player to breach their defence during the quarterfinal.
In doing so, Spain set a new record for the fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning team, surpassing the previous mark of two goals shared by Spain (2010), France (1998) and Italy (2006).
Spain also finished the tournament with seven clean sheets in eight matches, the most by any team in a single men's FIFA World Cup campaign. (Instagram- FIFA World Cup)