Speed Queens of Cricket: Top 10 Fastest Balls Ever Bowled in Women’s Cricket That Shattered Speed Records

Experience the raw pace and rising power of women’s cricket as speed queens like Shabnim Ismail, Lea Tahuhu, and Ellyse Perry smash records at the ICC Women’s World Cup. From blistering 127.4 km/h thunderbolts to clutch late-innings rockets, this countdown highlights the fastest deliveries in women’s cricket history, proving the women’s game is evolving with elite fitness, precision, and explosive pace. These unforgettable spells across T20 and ODI World Cups showcase skill, aggression, and match-winning brilliance, redefining fast bowling standards. Dive into the ultimate list of fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and witness why women's pace bowling is reaching new heights.