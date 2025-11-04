Speed Queens of Cricket: Top 10 Fastest Balls Ever Bowled in Women’s Cricket That Shattered Speed Records
Experience the raw pace and rising power of women’s cricket as speed queens like Shabnim Ismail, Lea Tahuhu, and Ellyse Perry smash records at the ICC Women’s World Cup. From blistering 127.4 km/h thunderbolts to clutch late-innings rockets, this countdown highlights the fastest deliveries in women’s cricket history, proving the women’s game is evolving with elite fitness, precision, and explosive pace. These unforgettable spells across T20 and ODI World Cups showcase skill, aggression, and match-winning brilliance, redefining fast bowling standards. Dive into the ultimate list of fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and witness why women's pace bowling is reaching new heights.
1. Shabnim Ismail hits 127.4 km/h – Pure pace perfection
South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail shattered records with a 127.4 km/h thunderbolt vs England in the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal, cementing her legacy as the fastest bowler in women’s cricket history.
2. Semifinal heat: 126.7 km/h vs Australia
Ismail lit up the 2020 T20 World Cup semifinal with a fiery 126.7 km/h rocket, proving why she dominates every global pace conversation despite South Africa’s narrow defeat.
3. 125.8 km/h blast stuns England (2020)
Clocking 125.8 km/h at the death overs, Ismail’s late-innings speed surge showcased elite stamina and aggression, powering South Africa’s strategic chase victory.
4. Lea Tahuhu fires 125.6 km/h vs Pakistan
New Zealand speedster Lea Tahuhu unleashed a 125.6 km/h ripper in 2018, setting the tone early and delivering one of the most intimidating spells in T20 World Cup history.
5. Ismail’s 125.5 km/h bullet vs Sri Lanka (2016)
Even years before her peak, Ismail bowled at astonishing pace—her 125.5 km/h strike proving she was destined to redefine speed standards in women’s fast bowling.
6. Tahuhu’s 125.5 km/h repeat show vs Ireland
Just days after another 125-plus burst, Tahuhu showcased unmatched consistency, clocking 125.5 km/h again in 2018—a testament to power, discipline, and elite pace mechanics.
7. Ellyse Perry joins the elite 125 km/h club
Australia’s superstar all-rounder Ellyse Perry clocked 125 km/h in the 2022 ODI World Cup, showing she’s not just a batting force but a pace-bowling powerhouse under pressure.
8. Ismail matches Perry at 125 km/h (same match)
In a dramatic World Cup showdown, Ismail matched Perry’s pace with a 125 km/h delivery, turning the clash into a masterclass in high-speed fast bowling brilliance.
9. 125 km/h dagger vs India under pressure
Delivering 125 km/h in the 49th over, Ismail produced a clutch late-innings missile to edge South Africa past India—one of the most thrilling Women’s World Cup finishes.
10. Tahuhu clocks 124.9 km/h vs India (2018)
Rounding out the list, Tahuhu’s 124.9 km/h rocket vs India reaffirmed her relentless pace legacy, even in a match New Zealand couldn’t win.
Trending Photos