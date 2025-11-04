Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979736https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/speed-queens-of-cricket-top-10-fastest-balls-ever-bowled-in-women-s-cricket-that-shattered-speed-records-2979736
NewsPhotosSpeed Queens of Cricket: Top 10 Fastest Balls Ever Bowled in Women’s Cricket That Shattered Speed Records
photoDetails

Speed Queens of Cricket: Top 10 Fastest Balls Ever Bowled in Women’s Cricket That Shattered Speed Records

Experience the raw pace and rising power of women’s cricket as speed queens like Shabnim Ismail, Lea Tahuhu, and Ellyse Perry smash records at the ICC Women’s World Cup. From blistering 127.4 km/h thunderbolts to clutch late-innings rockets, this countdown highlights the fastest deliveries in women’s cricket history, proving the women’s game is evolving with elite fitness, precision, and explosive pace. These unforgettable spells across T20 and ODI World Cups showcase skill, aggression, and match-winning brilliance, redefining fast bowling standards. Dive into the ultimate list of fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and witness why women's pace bowling is reaching new heights.

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shabnim Ismail hits 127.4 km/h – Pure pace perfection

1/11
1. Shabnim Ismail hits 127.4 km/h – Pure pace perfection

 

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail shattered records with a 127.4 km/h thunderbolt vs England in the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal, cementing her legacy as the fastest bowler in women’s cricket history.

Follow Us

2. Semifinal heat: 126.7 km/h vs Australia

2/11
2. Semifinal heat: 126.7 km/h vs Australia

 

Ismail lit up the 2020 T20 World Cup semifinal with a fiery 126.7 km/h rocket, proving why she dominates every global pace conversation despite South Africa’s narrow defeat.

Follow Us

3. 125.8 km/h blast stuns England (2020)

3/11
3. 125.8 km/h blast stuns England (2020)

 

Clocking 125.8 km/h at the death overs, Ismail’s late-innings speed surge showcased elite stamina and aggression, powering South Africa’s strategic chase victory.

Follow Us

4. Lea Tahuhu fires 125.6 km/h vs Pakistan

4/11
4. Lea Tahuhu fires 125.6 km/h vs Pakistan

 

New Zealand speedster Lea Tahuhu unleashed a 125.6 km/h ripper in 2018, setting the tone early and delivering one of the most intimidating spells in T20 World Cup history.

Follow Us

5. Ismail’s 125.5 km/h bullet vs Sri Lanka (2016)

5/11
5. Ismail’s 125.5 km/h bullet vs Sri Lanka (2016)

 

Even years before her peak, Ismail bowled at astonishing pace—her 125.5 km/h strike proving she was destined to redefine speed standards in women’s fast bowling.

Follow Us

6. Tahuhu’s 125.5 km/h repeat show vs Ireland

6/11
6. Tahuhu’s 125.5 km/h repeat show vs Ireland

 

Just days after another 125-plus burst, Tahuhu showcased unmatched consistency, clocking 125.5 km/h again in 2018—a testament to power, discipline, and elite pace mechanics.

Follow Us

7. Ellyse Perry joins the elite 125 km/h club

7/11
7. Ellyse Perry joins the elite 125 km/h club

 

Australia’s superstar all-rounder Ellyse Perry clocked 125 km/h in the 2022 ODI World Cup, showing she’s not just a batting force but a pace-bowling powerhouse under pressure.

Follow Us

8. Ismail matches Perry at 125 km/h (same match)

8/11
8. Ismail matches Perry at 125 km/h (same match)

 

In a dramatic World Cup showdown, Ismail matched Perry’s pace with a 125 km/h delivery, turning the clash into a masterclass in high-speed fast bowling brilliance.

Follow Us

9. 125 km/h dagger vs India under pressure

9/11
9. 125 km/h dagger vs India under pressure

 

Delivering 125 km/h in the 49th over, Ismail produced a clutch late-innings missile to edge South Africa past India—one of the most thrilling Women’s World Cup finishes.

Follow Us

10. Tahuhu clocks 124.9 km/h vs India (2018)

10/11
10. Tahuhu clocks 124.9 km/h vs India (2018)

 

Rounding out the list, Tahuhu’s 124.9 km/h rocket vs India reaffirmed her relentless pace legacy, even in a match New Zealand couldn’t win.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
fastest deliveries in women’s cricketfastest ball in women’s world cupShabnim Ismail fastest deliveryLea Tahuhu top bowling speedEllyse Perry fastest ball recordwomen’s cricket speed recordsICC Women’s T20 World Cup fastest bowlersICC Women’s ODI World Cup fastest bowlersfastest female bowler in cricket historywomen’s cricket fastest ball speedtop speed bowling in women’s cricketfastest delivery in women’s T20 cricketfastest delivery in women’s ODI cricketShabnim Ismail speed record vs Englandwomen’s world cup bowling recordsfastest bowlers in women’s international crickethighest bowling speed in women’s cricketfastest female pacers listSouth Africa women’s cricket fastest bowlerNew Zealand women cricket fast bowlersAustralia women cricket fast bowlersEllyse Perry speed in world cupICC women’s cricket pace recordswomen’s speed gun cricket statsfastest cricket deliveries ever womentop pace bowlers women’s cricketwomen’s cricket 125 kmph deliveryfastest wome
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
USA
World’s Only Nation With Over 16,000 Airports, Connecting Even Smallest Towns
camera icon10
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: Complete November 2025 Guide To Most Anticipated Korean Dramas Streaming THIS Month
camera icon8
title
oldest navies in the world
These Are World's 7 Oldest Navies That Have Dominated Seas For Centuries; Portuguese Navy Top The List, Check India's Rank
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Meet India's Cheapest Diesel Car: 5-Star Safety, 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And Whatnot - Priced From Rs 6.30 Lakh
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
Is EPS-95 Pension Set For A Hike in 2026? Know How Much You Could Get And How It’s Calculated