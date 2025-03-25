Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2877263https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/spencer-johnson-out-anrich-nortje-in-kkr-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-match-against-rr-2877263
NewsPhotosSpencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR
photoDetails

Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals in the 6th match of the IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26. Both teams lost their campaign openers in IPL 2025 and will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Here's KKR's predicted playing XI for IPL 2025 match against RR:

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sunil Narine

1/12
1. Sunil Narine

West Indies star Sunil Narine is likely to continue as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. He gave KKR a quickfire start against RCB in the season opener and will look to repeat his heroics with the bat. Apart from his batting, Narine will be lethal with his spin as well.  

Follow Us

2. Quinton de Kock

2/12
2. Quinton de Kock

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock is likely to open the innings for KKR alongside Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. De Kock got out cheaply against RCB and will look to turn things around.   

Follow Us

3. Ajinkya Rahane

3/12
3. Ajinkya Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is set to bat at No. 3 in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Rahane smashed a fifty against RCB in the season opener and will look to repeat his heroics with the bat.   

Follow Us

4. Venkatesh Iyer

4/12
4. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by KKR for record-breaking Rs 23.75 crore during the mega auction, couldn't do much against RCB in the season opener. The left-handed batter will look to create an impact likely at No. 4 for KKR against RR.  

Follow Us

5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

5/12
5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with his attacking knock against RCB in the season opener. The talented batter will look to play another impactful knock on Wednesday.   

Follow Us

6. Andre Russell

6/12
6. Andre Russell

Destructive West Indies batter Andre Russell is likely to bat at No. 6 for KKR against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. Apart from his batting, Russell will also bowl crucial overs for the defending champions KKR against RR.  

Follow Us

7. Rinku Singh

7/12
7. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who is well known for hitting five sixes in an over in IPL, is all set to play the finisher's role for KKR at No. 7 during their IPL 2025 clash against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. His knock can decide the fate of KKR against RR. 

Follow Us

8. Ramandeep Singh

8/12
8. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh will give that perfect balance to KKR with both bat and ball along with his superb fielding. He is likely to bat at No. 8 spot to give some quick-fire runs to KKR against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. 

Follow Us

9. Harshit Rana

9/12
9. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana looked ordinary against RCB in the season opener and the young India pacer will look to produce a match-winning performance versus RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.  

Follow Us

10. Anrich Nortje

10/12
10. Anrich Nortje

Australia pacer Spencer Johnson was very expensive during KKR's campaign opener against RCB, conceding 31 runs in 2.2 overs. KKR might replace Spencer with South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje in their playing XI for the match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.   

Follow Us

11. Varun Chakaravarthy

11/12
11. Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy will play an integral role for KKR in their IPL 2025 match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. Chakaravarthy has done well for KKR in the last few seasons and was a match-winner for India in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.   

Follow Us

12. Impact Player KKR

12/12
12. Impact Player KKR

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to use Vaibhav Arora or Mayank Markande as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025 match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.  

Follow Us
KKRKolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders playing xiKKR Playing XIKKR Predicted Playing XIIPLIPL 2025KKR Predicted Playing XI IPL 2025KKR IPL titlesSunil NarineSunil Narine KKRSunil Narine IPL RecordsQuinton de KockAjinkya Rahaneajinkya rahane kkrAjinkya Rahane IPL 2025Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincyVenkatesh IyerVenkatesh Iyer KKRVenkatesh Iyer IPL 2025Rinku Singhrinku singh kkrAndre RussellAndre Russell KKRAndre Russell IPL RecordsRamandeep SinghHarshit RanaHarshit Rana KKRVarun ChakaravarthyVarun Chakaravarthy KKRVarun Chakaravarthy IPL 2025Angkrish RaghuvanshiAngkrish Raghuvanshi KKRVaibhav AroraAnrich NortjeKKR titlesSpencer JohnsonSpencer Johnson KKRAnrich Nortje KKR
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Northeast india
5 Offbeat Hill Stations In Northeast India To Explore This Summer For A Peaceful Retreat
camera icon8
title
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too
camera icon12
title
Parks In Asia
Top 10 Stunning Parks To Visit In Asia This April For A Breathtaking Nature Escape
camera icon7
title
Natural beauty
Beetroot for Glowing Skin: The Secret Ingredient You’re Missing
camera icon12
title
Post Dinner Exercise
9 Light Physical Movements To Boost Metabolism After Dinner For Better Digestion And Health
NEWS ON ONE CLICK