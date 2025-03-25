Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR
Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals in the 6th match of the IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26. Both teams lost their campaign openers in IPL 2025 and will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday.
Here's KKR's predicted playing XI for IPL 2025 match against RR:
1. Sunil Narine
West Indies star Sunil Narine is likely to continue as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. He gave KKR a quickfire start against RCB in the season opener and will look to repeat his heroics with the bat. Apart from his batting, Narine will be lethal with his spin as well.
2. Quinton de Kock
South Africa batter Quinton de Kock is likely to open the innings for KKR alongside Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. De Kock got out cheaply against RCB and will look to turn things around.
3. Ajinkya Rahane
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is set to bat at No. 3 in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Rahane smashed a fifty against RCB in the season opener and will look to repeat his heroics with the bat.
4. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by KKR for record-breaking Rs 23.75 crore during the mega auction, couldn't do much against RCB in the season opener. The left-handed batter will look to create an impact likely at No. 4 for KKR against RR.
5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with his attacking knock against RCB in the season opener. The talented batter will look to play another impactful knock on Wednesday.
6. Andre Russell
Destructive West Indies batter Andre Russell is likely to bat at No. 6 for KKR against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. Apart from his batting, Russell will also bowl crucial overs for the defending champions KKR against RR.
7. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh, who is well known for hitting five sixes in an over in IPL, is all set to play the finisher's role for KKR at No. 7 during their IPL 2025 clash against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. His knock can decide the fate of KKR against RR.
8. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh will give that perfect balance to KKR with both bat and ball along with his superb fielding. He is likely to bat at No. 8 spot to give some quick-fire runs to KKR against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.
9. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana looked ordinary against RCB in the season opener and the young India pacer will look to produce a match-winning performance versus RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.
10. Anrich Nortje
Australia pacer Spencer Johnson was very expensive during KKR's campaign opener against RCB, conceding 31 runs in 2.2 overs. KKR might replace Spencer with South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje in their playing XI for the match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.
11. Varun Chakaravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy will play an integral role for KKR in their IPL 2025 match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati. Chakaravarthy has done well for KKR in the last few seasons and was a match-winner for India in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.
12. Impact Player KKR
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to use Vaibhav Arora or Mayank Markande as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025 match against RR on Wednesday in Guwahati.
