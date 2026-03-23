SRH Playing XI for IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan leads new-look team without Pat Cummins in season opener
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI for IPL 2026 highlights a major shift, with Ishan Kishan leading in Pat Cummins’ absence. Featuring explosive batters like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone, SRH boast one of the strongest batting units this season. However, concerns remain around their bowling depth and lack of an elite spinner. The team’s performance will depend heavily on their aggressive strategy and middle-order consistency. With high-risk tactics and match-winning potential, SRH are one of the most unpredictable teams in IPL 2026 and strong contenders if their batting fires consistently.
SRH Probable Playing XI for IPL 2026 (vs RCB)
Abhishek Sharma (Vice-captain) – Opener, part-time spin
Travis Head – Opener (Overseas)
Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)
Nitish Kumar Reddy – Batting all-rounder
Heinrich Klaasen – Middle-order batter (Overseas)
Liam Livingstone – All-rounder (Overseas)
Aniket Verma – Finisher
Harsh Dubey – Left-arm spinner
Harshal Patel – Right-arm pacer
Brydon Carse – Fast bowler (Overseas)
Jaydev Unadkat – Left-arm pacer
Impact Player Options Explained
SRH have multiple tactical substitutions depending on pitch and match situation:
Zeeshan Ansari (leg-spinner): Likely choice on turning tracks to strengthen spin attack
Shivam Mavi (pacer): Adds extra pace on seam-friendly conditions
Salil Arora (WK-batter): Backup option if batting depth is required
Captaincy Change: Why Ishan Kishan Is Leading SRH
With Pat Cummins unavailable due to a lumbar stress injury, SRH have handed leadership duties to Ishan Kishan. This is a bold call given his aggressive style, but it aligns with SRH’s high-risk, high-reward approach.
Abhishek Sharma has been named vice-captain, indicating SRH’s long-term investment in young Indian leadership.
Injury Concerns That Could Impact SRH Early Season
Pat Cummins: Ruled out of initial matches
Jack Edwards: Out of IPL 2026 due to foot injury
Eshan Malinga: Doubtful with shoulder issue
These absences weaken SRH’s bowling depth, especially in death overs, as reported earlier.
Liam Livingstone Signing: The Game-Changer?
SRH’s ₹13 crore investment in Liam Livingstone could define their season. His dual spin ability and explosive batting add flexibility that SRH lacked in previous campaigns.
As seen in a previous report, SRH struggled with middle-order consistency in crunch games. Livingstone directly addresses that gap.
SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Strengths, Weaknesses, and What to Expect
Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2026 as one of the most exciting yet unpredictable teams.
The Big Story: Playing Without Pat Cummins
Cummins’ absence is not just about bowling quality. It disrupts SRH’s on-field decision-making and composure under pressure. Kishan’s leadership will be under immediate scrutiny.
Batting Firepower: SRH’s Biggest Strength
SRH arguably have the most destructive batting unit in IPL 2026:
Abhishek Sharma + Travis Head: Ultra-aggressive powerplay pair
Klaasen + Livingstone: Elite middle-order finishers
If this unit clicks, SRH can consistently post or chase 200+ totals.
Bowling Concerns: The Potential Weak Link
Without Cummins, SRH’s bowling looks vulnerable:
Harshal Patel’s variations become critical in death overs
Unadkat and Carse must deliver consistency
Lack of an elite spinner could hurt on turning pitches
This imbalance could define their season, especially in away games.
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