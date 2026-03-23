Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029536https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/srh-playing-xi-for-ipl-2026-ishan-kishan-leads-new-look-team-without-pat-cummins-in-season-opener-3029536
NewsPhotosSRH Playing XI for IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan leads new-look team without Pat Cummins in season opener
photoDetails

SRH Playing XI for IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan leads new-look team without Pat Cummins in season opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI for IPL 2026 highlights a major shift, with Ishan Kishan leading in Pat Cummins’ absence. Featuring explosive batters like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone, SRH boast one of the strongest batting units this season. However, concerns remain around their bowling depth and lack of an elite spinner. The team’s performance will depend heavily on their aggressive strategy and middle-order consistency. With high-risk tactics and match-winning potential, SRH are one of the most unpredictable teams in IPL 2026 and strong contenders if their batting fires consistently.

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

SRH Probable Playing XI for IPL 2026 (vs RCB)

1/9
SRH Probable Playing XI for IPL 2026 (vs RCB)

Abhishek Sharma (Vice-captain) – Opener, part-time spin

Travis Head – Opener (Overseas)

Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Nitish Kumar Reddy – Batting all-rounder

Heinrich Klaasen – Middle-order batter (Overseas)

Liam Livingstone – All-rounder (Overseas)

Aniket Verma – Finisher

Harsh Dubey – Left-arm spinner

Harshal Patel – Right-arm pacer

Brydon Carse – Fast bowler (Overseas)

Jaydev Unadkat – Left-arm pacer

Follow Us

Impact Player Options Explained

2/9
Impact Player Options Explained

SRH have multiple tactical substitutions depending on pitch and match situation:

Zeeshan Ansari (leg-spinner): Likely choice on turning tracks to strengthen spin attack

Shivam Mavi (pacer): Adds extra pace on seam-friendly conditions

Salil Arora (WK-batter): Backup option if batting depth is required

Follow Us

Captaincy Change: Why Ishan Kishan Is Leading SRH

3/9
Captaincy Change: Why Ishan Kishan Is Leading SRH

With Pat Cummins unavailable due to a lumbar stress injury, SRH have handed leadership duties to Ishan Kishan. This is a bold call given his aggressive style, but it aligns with SRH’s high-risk, high-reward approach.

Abhishek Sharma has been named vice-captain, indicating SRH’s long-term investment in young Indian leadership.

Follow Us

Injury Concerns That Could Impact SRH Early Season

4/9
Injury Concerns That Could Impact SRH Early Season

Pat Cummins: Ruled out of initial matches

Jack Edwards: Out of IPL 2026 due to foot injury

Eshan Malinga: Doubtful with shoulder issue

These absences weaken SRH’s bowling depth, especially in death overs, as reported earlier.

Follow Us

Liam Livingstone Signing: The Game-Changer?

5/9
Liam Livingstone Signing: The Game-Changer?

SRH’s ₹13 crore investment in Liam Livingstone could define their season. His dual spin ability and explosive batting add flexibility that SRH lacked in previous campaigns.

As seen in a previous report, SRH struggled with middle-order consistency in crunch games. Livingstone directly addresses that gap.

Follow Us

SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Strengths, Weaknesses, and What to Expect

6/9
SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Strengths, Weaknesses, and What to Expect

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2026 as one of the most exciting yet unpredictable teams.

Follow Us

The Big Story: Playing Without Pat Cummins

7/9
The Big Story: Playing Without Pat Cummins

Cummins’ absence is not just about bowling quality. It disrupts SRH’s on-field decision-making and composure under pressure. Kishan’s leadership will be under immediate scrutiny.

Follow Us

Batting Firepower: SRH’s Biggest Strength

8/9
Batting Firepower: SRH’s Biggest Strength

SRH arguably have the most destructive batting unit in IPL 2026:

Abhishek Sharma + Travis Head: Ultra-aggressive powerplay pair

Klaasen + Livingstone: Elite middle-order finishers

If this unit clicks, SRH can consistently post or chase 200+ totals.

Follow Us

Bowling Concerns: The Potential Weak Link

9/9
Bowling Concerns: The Potential Weak Link

Without Cummins, SRH’s bowling looks vulnerable:

Harshal Patel’s variations become critical in death overs

Unadkat and Carse must deliver consistency

Lack of an elite spinner could hurt on turning pitches

This imbalance could define their season, especially in away games.

Follow Us
IPL 2026srh playing xi 2026srh probable xi ipl 2026Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2026SRH captain 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL
6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Dasun Shanaka, Blessing Muzarabani and...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali based on a real story? All about Maheen Gabol, Nabil Gabol’s daughter, linked to Uzair Baloch’s gang member
camera icon6
title
Gaurav Gera
From 'Chutki' to Aalam Bhai: Gaurav Gera's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dhurandhar 2' stuns fans
camera icon6
title
meteors
From India to Arizona: 5 breathtaking meteor craters to visit across the world
camera icon9
title
India Travel
India’s best destinations to visit in April: Perfect for your getaway - Check summer 2026 travel guide