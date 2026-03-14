SRH predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma to open; Ishan Kishan to bat at..., THIS player to come as Impact Sub; check full lineup

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 season with a heavy focus on maintaining their aggressive, high-strike-rate identity. Despite a rocky 2025 campaign, the Hyderabad-based franchise has largely kept their powerhouse overseas core intact while adding strategic reinforcements like England's explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone during the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December.

Here is the predicted playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2026 season: