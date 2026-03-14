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NewsPhotosSRH predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma to open; Ishan Kishan to bat at..., THIS player to come as Impact Sub; check full lineup
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SRH predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma to open; Ishan Kishan to bat at..., THIS player to come as Impact Sub; check full lineup

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 season with a heavy focus on maintaining their aggressive, high-strike-rate identity. Despite a rocky 2025 campaign, the Hyderabad-based franchise has largely kept their powerhouse overseas core intact while adding strategic reinforcements like England's explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone during the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December.

Here is the predicted playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
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1. Travis Head

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1. Travis Head

Travis Head, the destructive Australian opener, is all set to start the proceedings for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and will look to give a quick start to the team in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His ability to take on new-ball bowlers sets the tone. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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2. Abhishek Sharma

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2. Abhishek Sharma

Young India star Abhishek Sharma will be Travis Head's opening partner at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Apart from his explosive hitting, Abhishek also gives handy left-arm spin option. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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3. Ishan Kishan

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3. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, the dynamic left-hander, will bat at No.3 spot for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Ishan adds firepower and reliable glovework for his team. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

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4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been one of the key members of the SRH for quite some time now. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, Reddy will look to bounce back and emerge as a proper match-winner for SRH in the upcoming 2026 campaign. (Pic credit: IANS)   

 

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5. Heinrich Klaasen

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5. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen, the South African remains the X-factor for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He is capable of game-changing innings in the death overs with his innovative strokeplay.  (Pic credit: IANS)      

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6. Aniket Verma

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6. Aniket Verma

Aniket Verma, a promising Indian domestic talent, will provide flexibility and lower-order impetus to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Aniket, who is known for his aggressive style of cricket, will hope to repeat his heroics from the last season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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7. Liam Livingstone

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7. Liam Livingstone

A major auction pickup, Liam Livingstone brings massive six-hitting ability, leg-spin, and off-spin versatility to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IPL/BCCI/SRH)  

 

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8. Pat Cummins (Captain)

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8. Pat Cummins (Captain)

Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, leads the bowling attack with his pace, swing, and death-over expertise, while chipping in with handy lower-order batting for his team. He will be crucial for the team's success in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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9. Harsh Dubey

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9. Harsh Dubey

Young India player Harsh Dubey offers left-arm spin control in the middle overs, adding variety to the attack. He will be a key player for SRH in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

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10. Harshal Patel

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10. Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel, the death-bowling specialist will be a key component for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with his variations, yorkers, and experience to handle high-pressure situations in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)   

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11. Jaydev Unadkat

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11. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat provides swing in the powerplay and clever cutters, rounding out a strong pace unit for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)   

 

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12. Shivam Mavi/Zeeshan Ansari

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12. Shivam Mavi/Zeeshan Ansari

Young India pacer Shivam Mavi and spinner Zeeshan Ansari will be best impact players options for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, depending on the pitch and conditions. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

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SRHSunrisers HyderabadSRH Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026Abhishek Sharma SRHIshan Kishan SRH
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