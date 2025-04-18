SRH Qualification Scenario In IPL 2025: How Can Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics

photoDetails

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are struggling in IPL 2025, sitting 9th on the points table with just two wins in seven matches and a poor Net Run Rate of -1.217. Their playoff hopes remain alive but require a near-perfect run, needing at least five wins from their remaining seven games. Winning six would almost guarantee qualification, while winning all seven could even secure a top-two finish. Any more than three losses will end their chances. SRH faces tough upcoming fixtures, and their star players must step up. Owner Kavya Maran remains a passionate presence, symbolizing fans’ hope for a late comeback.