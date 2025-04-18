SRH Qualification Scenario In IPL 2025: How Can Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are struggling in IPL 2025, sitting 9th on the points table with just two wins in seven matches and a poor Net Run Rate of -1.217. Their playoff hopes remain alive but require a near-perfect run, needing at least five wins from their remaining seven games. Winning six would almost guarantee qualification, while winning all seven could even secure a top-two finish. Any more than three losses will end their chances. SRH faces tough upcoming fixtures, and their star players must step up. Owner Kavya Maran remains a passionate presence, symbolizing fans’ hope for a late comeback.
1. Winning All Remaining Matches Guarantees Qualification
If SRH win all 7 of their remaining league matches, they’ll finish with 18 points – more than enough to secure a playoff spot and even eye a top 2 finish on the IPL 2025 points table.
2. Six Wins from Seven Likely Secures a Playoff Berth
Finishing the season with 16 points by winning 6 games gives SRH a strong chance to qualify, depending on other results. This is a common playoff benchmark in recent IPL seasons.
3. Five Wins Could Work, But NRR Becomes Crucial
At 14 points, SRH’s fate hinges on net run rate (NRR) and how competing teams perform. Improving their current -1.217 NRR is key for any hope of sneaking into the top four.
4. Four Wins Will Require Big Margins and a Miracle
A 12-point finish is still mathematically viable if SRH dominate their remaining games and other mid-table teams falter. But NRR improvement must be massive to stand a chance.
5. Three or Fewer Wins = Certain Elimination
If SRH lose more than three matches from now, they’ll be out of playoff contention. Ten points won’t be enough to qualify in the highly competitive IPL 2025 season.
6. Upcoming Fixtures Are Tough, but Home Advantage Matters
SRH host DC, KKR, and MI at home – all must-win games. Success at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with Kavya Maran in the stands, could lift morale and performance.
7. Away Games Could Define the Campaign
Tough away fixtures against CSK, GT, RCB, and LSG will test SRH's depth. Winning even two of these could be a season-defining turnaround for the 2024 finalists.
8. Kavya Maran’s Viral Presence Adds Emotional Fuel
SRH’s owner continues to go viral with her passionate support. This emotional connect keeps fans invested and the players motivated in this must-win IPL 2025 stretch.
9. Star Players Must Step Up Under Pressure
For SRH to qualify, big names like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and key Indian players need to deliver match-winning performances consistently, especially in crunch moments.
10. IPL’s Mid-Table Chaos Keeps Qualification Hopes Alive
With multiple teams stuck in the mid-table cluster, SRH can capitalize if they go on a streak. 14-16 points could be the magic number in this unpredictable playoff race.
Trending Photos