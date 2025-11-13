Advertisement
SRH Retention List 2026: Pat Cummins, Travis Head Stay; But Will Klaasen and Shami Be Released?
SRH Retention List 2026: Pat Cummins, Travis Head Stay; But Will Klaasen and Shami Be Released?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set for a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after a disappointing IPL 2025 season. The SRH retention list 2026 is expected to feature captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, while big names like Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel could be released to free up funds. SRH aim to rebuild a balanced squad by retaining key performers and adding fresh talent. Fans eagerly await the official SRH retained and released players list to see who stays and who goes ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
1. SRH set for a squad reshuffle after a disappointing 2025 campaign

1/11
1. SRH set for a squad reshuffle after a disappointing 2025 campaign

 

After a sixth-place finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to make sweeping changes. The franchise aims to balance its core with new match-winners while freeing up funds for the IPL 2026 mini auction.

2. Pat Cummins and Travis Head headline the retained core

2/11
2. Pat Cummins and Travis Head headline the retained core

 

Captain Pat Cummins and explosive opener Travis Head remain SRH’s pillars. Both Aussies will continue to lead from the front, providing stability and aggression for the 2026 season.

3. Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy to stay as future Indian stars

3/11
3. Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy to stay as future Indian stars

 

Dynamic all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to be part of SRH’s long-term plans, given their all-round value and consistent domestic performances.

4. Ishan Kishan's future hangs in the balance despite big price tag

4/11
4. Ishan Kishan's future hangs in the balance despite big price tag

 

Bought for ₹11.25 crore, Ishan Kishan started strong but faded midway through IPL 2025. SRH may release him to re-buy at a lower price, freeing up crucial funds for new talent.

5. Heinrich Klaasen's ₹23 crore price could trigger release

5/11
5. Heinrich Klaasen's ₹23 crore price could trigger release

 

Despite being SRH’s top run-getter, Heinrich Klaasen might face the axe due to his massive salary. Releasing him could add ₹23 crore to SRH’s purse — a huge boost before the auction.

6. Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel likely to be released

6/11
6. Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel likely to be released

 

Veteran pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel struggled for consistency. Their combined release could save SRH ₹18 crore and allow them to target younger, in-form bowlers in 2026.

7. Adam Zampa and Simarjeet Singh could face the cut

7/11
7. Adam Zampa and Simarjeet Singh could face the cut

 

With injury issues and poor economy rates, Adam Zampa and Simarjeet Singh are expected to be released. SRH will likely scout for more reliable spin and pace options.

8. Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran are emerging retention bets

8/11
8. Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran are emerging retention bets

 

Young talents Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran impressed with fearless batting. Their retention aligns with SRH’s strategy of grooming future match-winners on modest contracts.

9. SRH expected to gain over ₹23 crore in auction purse

9/11
9. SRH expected to gain over ₹23 crore in auction purse

 

By releasing high-priced players like Klaasen, Shami, and Harshal, SRH could rebuild a strong financial base — crucial for aggressive bidding during the IPL 2026 mini auction.

10. SRH eye balance between youth and experience for IPL 2026

10/11
10. SRH eye balance between youth and experience for IPL 2026

 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad retention list shows a clear vision — retain key leaders and emerging talents while releasing expensive or injury-prone players to form a balanced, hungry squad.

 

 

11/11
