SRH Retention List 2026: Pat Cummins, Travis Head Stay; But Will Klaasen and Shami Be Released?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set for a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after a disappointing IPL 2025 season. The SRH retention list 2026 is expected to feature captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, while big names like Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel could be released to free up funds. SRH aim to rebuild a balanced squad by retaining key performers and adding fresh talent. Fans eagerly await the official SRH retained and released players list to see who stays and who goes ahead of IPL 2026 auction.