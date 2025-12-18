Advertisement
NewsPhotosSRH’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
SRH’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

SRH’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction showcases a fearless batting unit backed by smart bowling depth. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide explosive starts, while Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen ensure sustained momentum through the middle overs. Liam Livingstone and Nitish Kumar Reddy add flexibility and finishing power. With Pat Cummins leading the attack, supported by Harshal Patel’s death-overs expertise and Jaydev Unadkat’s experience, SRH appear well-balanced. This Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup has the firepower and control needed to challenge strongly for IPL 2026 playoffs and beyond.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma Sets the Powerplay Tempo

Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive intent at the top ensures SRH start fast, exploiting fielding restrictions and putting opposition bowlers under early pressure.

2. Travis Head Brings World-Class Dominance

Travis Head’s attacking mindset and big-match pedigree make him a nightmare in powerplays, allowing SRH to consistently target 60-plus starts.

3. Ishan Kishan Adds Left-Handed Fluidity

Ishan Kishan strengthens the top order with fearless stroke play and quick acceleration, keeping SRH’s batting momentum intact across phases.

4. Heinrich Klaasen Remains the Middle-Order Enforcer

Heinrich Klaasen’s ability to dismantle spin makes him SRH’s most dangerous batter, especially during the crucial middle overs.

5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Provides Tactical Flexibility

Nitish Kumar Reddy adds balance with controlled batting and seam-bowling support, giving SRH adaptable options based on pitch and match situation.

6. Liam Livingstone Elevates the Finishing Gear

Liam Livingstone’s power-hitting and part-time spin make him a genuine X-factor, capable of transforming games in a matter of deliveries.

7. Aniket Verma Strengthens Batting Depth

Aniket Verma’s presence allows SRH to bat deep, reducing pressure on the top order while offering freedom to attack late in the innings.

8. Pat Cummins Leads with Authority

Pat Cummins’ captaincy, pace, and tactical awareness anchor SRH’s bowling attack, providing breakthroughs and calm decision-making under pressure.

9. Harshal Patel Controls the Death Overs

Harshal Patel’s slower balls and variations remain vital at the death, helping SRH defend totals and restrict late-innings surges.

10. Unadkat and Ansari Add Variety to the Attack

Jaydev Unadkat’s left-arm pace pairs effectively with Zeeshan Ansari’s spin, giving SRH wicket-taking options across different match conditions.

 

SRH Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

