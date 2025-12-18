SRH’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

photoDetails

SRH’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction showcases a fearless batting unit backed by smart bowling depth. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide explosive starts, while Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen ensure sustained momentum through the middle overs. Liam Livingstone and Nitish Kumar Reddy add flexibility and finishing power. With Pat Cummins leading the attack, supported by Harshal Patel’s death-overs expertise and Jaydev Unadkat’s experience, SRH appear well-balanced. This Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup has the firepower and control needed to challenge strongly for IPL 2026 playoffs and beyond.