SRH's Probable Playing XI vs RCB In IPL 2026: Who will replace Pat Cummins?
Sunrisers Hyderabad begin IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a powerful batting lineup led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan. With Pat Cummins unavailable, SRH rely on aggressive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while Klaasen and Livingstone strengthen the middle order. However, concerns remain around their bowling attack, especially in Bengaluru conditions. This article breaks down SRH’s ideal playing XI, tactical approach, impact player strategy, and key strengths and weaknesses. It also highlights what this combination means for their IPL 2026 campaign and chances against RCB in the season opener.
1. SRH banking on explosive opening combination
The pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gives Sunrisers Hyderabad a high-impact start, with both capable of dominating the powerplay and setting aggressive match tempo early. Photo Credit - X
2. Ishan Kishan’s leadership brings attacking intent
With Ishan Kishan leading in place of Pat Cummins, SRH’s approach is expected to be fearless, focusing on aggressive batting and bold tactical decisions throughout the IPL 2026 opener. Photo Credit - X
3. Middle order packed with proven finishers
The inclusion of Heinrich Klaasen and Liam Livingstone ensures SRH have elite finishing power, making them dangerous in the death overs against any IPL bowling attack. Photo Credit - X
4. Nitish Reddy provides balance and flexibility
Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a crucial all-round role, allowing SRH to maintain depth in both batting and bowling while offering tactical flexibility based on match situations. Photo Credit - X
5. Absence of Cummins weakens bowling leadership
Without Pat Cummins, SRH lose a key figure in managing pressure situations, especially during the death overs where experience and control are critical in IPL conditions. Photo Credit - X
6. Indian pace attack faces tough Bengaluru test
Bowlers like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat will be under pressure on a batting-friendly pitch, where execution and variation become decisive factors. Photo Credit - X
7. Overseas mix adds firepower but limits balance
With players like Brydon Carse, Klaasen, Head, and Livingstone, SRH maximise batting strength but risk compromising bowling depth due to overseas combination constraints. Photo Credit - X
8. SRH probable playing XI for IPL 2026 opener
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse; Impact Sub: Zeeshan Ansari. Photo Credit - X
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