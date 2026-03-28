SRH's Probable Playing XI vs RCB In IPL 2026: Who will replace Pat Cummins?

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Sunrisers Hyderabad begin IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a powerful batting lineup led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan. With Pat Cummins unavailable, SRH rely on aggressive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while Klaasen and Livingstone strengthen the middle order. However, concerns remain around their bowling attack, especially in Bengaluru conditions. This article breaks down SRH’s ideal playing XI, tactical approach, impact player strategy, and key strengths and weaknesses. It also highlights what this combination means for their IPL 2026 campaign and chances against RCB in the season opener.