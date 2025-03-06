Steve Smith Announced Retirement From ODIs: All About His Love Life With Wife Dani Willis - In Pics

photoDetails

Steve Smith, one of Australia's finest cricketers, has officially retired from ODI cricket following Australia's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. While his on-field legacy remains unparalleled, his personal life, especially his bond with wife Dani Willis, has also been a topic of interest among fans. From a stellar cricketing career to a beautiful love story, here’s everything you need to know about Steve Smith’s retirement and his life with Dani Willis.