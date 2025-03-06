Steve Smith Announced Retirement From ODIs: All About His Love Life With Wife Dani Willis - In Pics
Steve Smith, one of Australia's finest cricketers, has officially retired from ODI cricket following Australia's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. While his on-field legacy remains unparalleled, his personal life, especially his bond with wife Dani Willis, has also been a topic of interest among fans. From a stellar cricketing career to a beautiful love story, here’s everything you need to know about Steve Smith’s retirement and his life with Dani Willis.
1. End of an Era: Smith Retires from ODIs
After Australia’s semifinal loss to India in the Champions Trophy 2025, Smith decided to step away from ODI cricket, closing a chapter in his legendary 170-match career.
2. Why Smith Retired Now
With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Smith, who would be 38 by then, felt it was the right moment to make way for the next generation of Australian cricketers.
3. Who is Dani Willis?
Dani Willis is a successful solicitor based in Sydney. She pursued a law degree at Macquarie University and has built a thriving legal career alongside her life with Smith.
4. Their Love Story Began in 2011
Smith met Dani during the 2011-12 Big Bash League season when she was studying law. Their relationship blossomed over the years before Smith proposed in 2017.
5. A Dream Proposal in New York
After six years of dating, Smith proposed to Dani in a romantic setting in New York City in June 2017. The couple officially tied the knot in 2018.
6. A Grand Wedding in 2018
Steve Smith and Dani Willis got married at the stunning Bendooley Estate in New South Wales on September 15, 2018, in a star-studded ceremony.
7. Dani Willis: More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife
Apart from being a lawyer, Dani has a passion for interior design and Pilates. She successfully balances her professional career and personal life with Smith.
8. A Strong Support System for Smith
Dani has been a constant presence in Smith’s life, supporting him through the highs and lows of his cricketing career, including the ball-tampering scandal and his return to top form.
9. Dani’s Social Media Presence
With over 114K followers on Instagram (@dani_willis), Dani shares moments from her life, from travel adventures to supporting Smith at major cricket tournaments.
10. Life Beyond Cricket
Despite Smith’s demanding cricket schedule, the couple enjoys traveling and spending quality time together. They are often seen at major sporting and social events.
Trending Photos