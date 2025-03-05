Advertisement
Steve Smith Net Worth: How Rich Is Australia's Legendary Batsman Who Retired From ODI Cricket Following Champions Trophy Semi Final Loss Against India - In Pics

Steve Smith, one of Australia’s greatest ODI batters, announced his retirement following the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final loss against India. With a stellar career, multiple endorsements, and IPL stints, Smith's net worth is estimated to be in millions, reflecting his cricketing success and off-field earnings. Scroll down to known all about his net worth. 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Steve Smith Shocking Retirement

1/10
Steve Smith Shocking Retirement

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following his team’s semi-final loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday. The veteran batter revealed his decision to teammates after the match, confirming that he will no longer feature in the 50-over format but will continue playing Test and T20 cricket.

Steve Smith’s Impressive Net Worth

2/10
Steve Smith’s Impressive Net Worth

Steve Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million, built through his successful cricket career and various lucrative endorsements.

Cricket Contracts Fuel His Wealth

3/10
Cricket Contracts Fuel His Wealth

Smith’s central contract with Cricket Australia contributes significantly to his earnings. As one of the highest-paid Australian cricketers, his contract alone boosts his net worth annually.

Lucrative IPL Earnings

4/10
Lucrative IPL Earnings

Over the years, Steve Smith has earned millions through his IPL contracts. His highest contract with Rajasthan Royals was worth over INR 12 crore, significantly contributing to his fortune.

Endorsement Deals with Major Brands

5/10
Endorsement Deals with Major Brands

Smith’s net worth also benefits from endorsement deals with brands like New Balance, Gillette, and Weet-Bix, which have added millions to his income from cricket alone.

Big Bash League Contributions

6/10
Big Bash League Contributions

Smith’s participation in the Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers has not only increased his popularity but has also been another source of income, boosting his financial portfolio.

Steve Smith's 10K Runs In Test Cricket

7/10
Steve Smith's 10K Runs In Test Cricket

Smith’s consistently stellar performance on the field, including over 10,000 Test runs, has led to substantial match fees and added to his financial success, including significant match earnings.

Investment Ventures

8/10
Investment Ventures

Apart from cricket, Steve Smith has made smart investments in real estate and other ventures, further growing his wealth beyond the sport.

Income from Sponsorships and Commercial Appearances

9/10
Income from Sponsorships and Commercial Appearances

Steve Smith’s presence in commercials and sponsorship deals with global brands has cemented his status as a wealthy athlete, contributing heavily to his overall net worth.

International Success and Its Financial Impact

10/10
International Success and Its Financial Impact

Smith’s rise to the top of international cricket, including his role as captain, has led to substantial financial rewards from match fees and commercial opportunities, raising his wealth.

