Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914608https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/steve-smith-slams-fifty-in-wtc-final-2025-7-times-he-scored-50-plus-scores-in-knockout-matches-2914608
NewsPhotosSteve Smith Slams Fifty In WTC Final 2025: 7 Times He Scored 50-Plus Scores In Knockout Matches
photoDetails

Steve Smith Slams Fifty In WTC Final 2025: 7 Times He Scored 50-Plus Scores In Knockout Matches

Steve Smith’s record in ICC knockout matches is nothing short of legendary. From World Cup finals to World Test Championship showdowns, he has played a pivotal role in some of Australia’s most crucial victories with seven 50+ scores in high-stakes matches. 

 

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Follow Us

65 (69) vs Pakistan – Quarterfinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

1/8
65 (69) vs Pakistan – Quarterfinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

Smith set the tone in the 2015 World Cup knockout stages with a composed 65 against a potent Pakistan bowling attack. His innings helped Australia chase down the target comfortably and move into the semi-finals.

 

Follow Us

105 (93) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

2/8
105 (93) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

In one of his most memorable ODI knocks, Smith hammered a classy century against India at the SCG. His aggressive yet elegant innings powered Australia to a dominant total and a place in the final.

 

Follow Us

56 (71) vs New Zealand – Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

3/8
56 (71) vs New Zealand – Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

Smith finished the tournament in style, scoring an unbeaten 56 and guiding Australia to their fifth World Cup title in a dominant performance at the MCG.

 

Follow Us

85 (119) vs England – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

4/8
85 (119) vs England – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Against the host nation, Smith stood tall with a gritty 85. Despite the lack of support from the other end, he ensured Australia posted a fighting total in a high-pressure game.

 

Follow Us

121 (268) & 34 (47) vs India – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2023

5/8
121 (268) & 34 (47) vs India – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2023

Smith was a rock in the WTC 2023 Final, scoring a masterful 121 in the first innings and a crucial 34 in the second. His contributions laid the foundation for Australia’s championship-winning triumph.

 

Follow Us

73 (96) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6/8
73 (96) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In the high-octane Champions Trophy semifinal, Smith struck a solid 73 under pressure, guiding Australia to a competitive total, but it was not enough for the team to reach the finals.

 

Follow Us

66 (112) vs South Africa – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2025

7/8
66 (112) vs South Africa – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2025

Smith’s latest knockout gem came in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. His 66-run effort, marked by patience and class, rescued Australia from a top-order collapse and broke multiple records at Lord’s.

 

Follow Us

8/8

ALL IMAGES CREDIT:- X, ICC 

Follow Us
Steve Smith knockout performancesSteve Smith ICC finalsSteve Smith WTC 2025Smith World Cup 2015Smith vs India semifinalsSmith match-winning fiftiesICC Champions Trophy 2025best Steve Smith inningsAustralia cricket knockoutsbig match players cricket
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Most ICC final appearances
8 Cricketers With Five Plus ICC Final Appearances: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Follows Behind, Ricky Ponting At…
camera icon10
title
Inspiring Bollywood movies
10 Must-Watch Motivational Bollywood Movies That Will Change Your Life If You’re Struggling to Achieve Your Goals
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers without captaincy
5 Indian Stars Who Never Got Chance To Captain The National Team: Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin & More - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Kerala Adventure
Planning A Trip To Kerala? Don’t Miss These 10 Incredible Adventure Destinations
camera icon8
title
UPI
New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay Users Must Take Note
NEWS ON ONE CLICK