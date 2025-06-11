Steve Smith Slams Fifty In WTC Final 2025: 7 Times He Scored 50-Plus Scores In Knockout Matches
Steve Smith’s record in ICC knockout matches is nothing short of legendary. From World Cup finals to World Test Championship showdowns, he has played a pivotal role in some of Australia’s most crucial victories with seven 50+ scores in high-stakes matches.
65 (69) vs Pakistan – Quarterfinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
Smith set the tone in the 2015 World Cup knockout stages with a composed 65 against a potent Pakistan bowling attack. His innings helped Australia chase down the target comfortably and move into the semi-finals.
105 (93) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
In one of his most memorable ODI knocks, Smith hammered a classy century against India at the SCG. His aggressive yet elegant innings powered Australia to a dominant total and a place in the final.
56 (71) vs New Zealand – Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
Smith finished the tournament in style, scoring an unbeaten 56 and guiding Australia to their fifth World Cup title in a dominant performance at the MCG.
85 (119) vs England – Semifinal, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Against the host nation, Smith stood tall with a gritty 85. Despite the lack of support from the other end, he ensured Australia posted a fighting total in a high-pressure game.
121 (268) & 34 (47) vs India – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2023
Smith was a rock in the WTC 2023 Final, scoring a masterful 121 in the first innings and a crucial 34 in the second. His contributions laid the foundation for Australia’s championship-winning triumph.
73 (96) vs India – Semifinal, ICC Champions Trophy 2025
In the high-octane Champions Trophy semifinal, Smith struck a solid 73 under pressure, guiding Australia to a competitive total, but it was not enough for the team to reach the finals.
66 (112) vs South Africa – Final, ICC World Test Championship 2025
Smith’s latest knockout gem came in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. His 66-run effort, marked by patience and class, rescued Australia from a top-order collapse and broke multiple records at Lord’s.
ALL IMAGES CREDIT:- X, ICC
